Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention

AFP

Published

The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has plunged the country into political crisis
The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has plunged the country into political crisis - Copyright AFP/File ANTHONY WALLACE
The impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has plunged the country into political crisis - Copyright AFP/File ANTHONY WALLACE

A Seoul court rejected a second request Saturday to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to declare martial law, putting pressure on prosecutors to quickly indict him.

Yoon was arrested last week on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be detained in a criminal probe.

His December 3 martial law decree only lasted about six hours before it was voted down by lawmakers, but it still managed to plunge South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday turned down a request for a detention extension, prosecutors said in a brief statement.

This follows a ruling by the same court a day earlier when a judge stated it was “difficult to find sufficient grounds” to grant an extension. 

Prosecutors had planned to keep the disgraced leader in custody until February 6 for questioning before formally indicting him, but that plan will now need to be adjusted. 

“With the court’s rejection of the extension, prosecutors must now work quickly to formally indict Yoon to keep him behind bars,” Yoo Jung-hoon, an attorney and political commentator, told AFP.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the criminal probe, with his legal defence team arguing investigators lack legal authority.

The suspended president is also facing a separate hearing in the Constitutional Court which, if it upholds his impeachment, would officially remove him from office. 

An election would then have to be held within 60 days.

In this article:Court, Politics, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

24 hours ago
James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal

Business

Levven’s innovation journey of rewiring the building industry

James Keirstead shares Levven’s journey of innovation, overcoming industry resistance and regulatory hurdles to revolutionize home wiring.

7 hours ago
Meta's announcement repeated many of the complaints made by Republicans and X-owner Elon Musk Meta's announcement repeated many of the complaints made by Republicans and X-owner Elon Musk

Social Media

Meta profits from known pro-Russian disinfo network: researchers

Social media Meta made hundreds of thousands of dollars last year from content posted by a well-known pro-Russian disinformation network.

17 hours ago
OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Stargate — $500 billion for what, exactly? So far, skepticism and a catfight.

Stargate could be a great move or a huge comeuppance. We’ll see.  

8 hours ago