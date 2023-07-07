Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Senegal leader backs permanent African Union seat at G20

AFP

Published

Senegal's President Macky Sall pictured at a conference in Paris on February 16, 2022
Senegal's President Macky Sall pictured at a conference in Paris on February 16, 2022 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Senegal's President Macky Sall pictured at a conference in Paris on February 16, 2022 - Copyright POOL/AFP/File SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Granting the African Union a permanent seat at the G20 group of wealthy nations would undo an “injustice”, Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Friday.

South Africa is the continent’s sole permanent member of the club that brings together the European Union and 19 other advanced economies and represents more than 80 percent of the world’s GDP.

“Africa together is eighth in the world in terms of gross domestic product,” Sall told an economic forum in the southern French town of Aix-en-Provence by video link.

Admitting the continent as the African Union within the G20 would heal an “injustice”, he added.

Sall noted “progress” on the issue as all G20 members agreed that Africa should obtain a permanent seat, which the Senegalese leader hoped to see implemented at the group’s next summit in India later this year.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde told the forum that Africa should have more weight within Washington-based global financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which she used to head.

Sall also called for special drawing rights, a type of international reserve asset, to be further reallocated from rich countries in favour of poorer states as they try to develop and deal with the consequences of climate change.

In this article:Africa, Diplomacy, Economy, Senegal
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

How to design healthcare facilities that meet women’s needs

Architect and healthcare design expert Mitra Memari on building inclusive, flexible environments that inspire trust.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Solar storm duo to trigger intense aurora display this weekend

Two solar storms, or coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are partly directed at Earth and will reach the -planet on Friday.

23 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Is social media dead, just stagnant, or diluting itself?

I don’t know how much debt there is in social media, but I’d be in no great hurry to find out. That could be...

13 hours ago
Women driving has become a common sight in Saudi cities Women driving has become a common sight in Saudi cities

World

After five years of driving, roadblocks remain for Saudi women

Women driving has become a common sight in Saudi cities - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineIt has been five years since Jawhara al-Wabili became one...

17 hours ago