Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Senegal court clears jailed opposition figure for presidential run

AFP

Published

Jailed Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko (C) finished third in the 2019 presidential election
Jailed Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko (C) finished third in the 2019 presidential election - Copyright AFP JUAN MABROMATA
Jailed Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko (C) finished third in the 2019 presidential election - Copyright AFP JUAN MABROMATA

A Senegalese judge on Thursday ordered that jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko be reinstated on the electoral roll, clearing the way for him to stand in next year’s presidential election.

Sonko was struck off Senegal’s electoral register after being sentenced in June to two years’ imprisonment for morally corrupting a young person. 

The 49-year-old political thorn in President Macky Sall’s side finished third in the 2019 presidential election. 

But his deregistration from the electoral lists rendered him ineligible to take part in the February polls.

Sonko has been at the centre of a stand-off with the state that has lasted more than two years and sparked several episodes of deadly unrest.

In ordering Sonko’s reinstatement, the judge in the capital Dakar confirmed a ruling in October by a court in Ziguinchor, the southern city where Sonko is mayor.

Last month, the West African nation’s top court had disagreed with that regional court ruling.

But it nevertheless decided that Sonko’s case should go back to the Dakar court.

Sonko now has until December 26 to present his candidacy and obtain the necessary sponsorships.

Jubilant supporters were in court on Thursday and shouted his name after the ruling was announced.

The firebrand politician has faced a series of legal woes over the past two and a half years.

He and his lawyers say the court cases are part of a plot to torpedo his political career.

– Legal wrangles –

But El Hadji Diouf, lawyer for the state, said: “We will file an appeal in cassation as we did in Ziguinchor and the same procedure will take its course and the decision will be overturned.

“Those celebrating today got it all wrong.”

One of Sonko’s lawyers, Cire Cledor Ly, said that although the state could lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court, it would not stop Thursday’s decision being implemented immediately.

“The electoral code is very clear. When the judge gives his decision, this decision must be immediately carried out,” he said.

After the regional court ruling, the General Directorate of Elections refused to give Sonko the official papers required by candidates to gather sponsorships.

The national electoral commission, however, asked the body to reinstate Sonko on the electoral lists and give him the documents he needed.

Sonko was convicted in absentia on June 1 of morally corrupting a young person and sentenced to two years in prison. 

In late July, he was arrested on other charges including fomenting insurrection, criminally associating with a terrorist body and endangering state security. 

He has periodically been on hunger strikes since then.

He denounces the cases against him as machinations aimed at keeping him out of the presidential election. The government denies any manipulation of the justice system.

Sonko is particularly popular among the under 20-year-olds, who make up half the population, striking a chord with his pan-Africanist rhetoric and tough stance on former colonial power France.

In this article:Opposition, Politics, Senegal, Trial
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Supporters hold up Ukraine flags at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last month Supporters hold up Ukraine flags at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy last month

World

Op-Ed: Republicans abandon Ukraine in the name of immigration border wars

Refusing aid to Ukraine is like asking for World War 3.

22 hours ago
The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024 The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates at this week's gathering but traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement for an idea about their plans for 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates to fall, says Fed. Any refund for the lives destroyed?

What about the misery? Do people get refunds for the chaos, indignity, insecurity, and desperation? Do tell.

10 hours ago
Ukrainian officials have said Russia was 'intensifying missile terror' Ukrainian officials have said Russia was 'intensifying missile terror'

World

Strikes on Kyiv wound dozens as Ukraine pleads for aid

Ukrainian officials have said Russia was 'intensifying missile terror' - Copyright AFP Giuseppe CACACEA volley of Russian missiles wounded dozens of people and damaged...

21 hours ago
Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan

Tech & Science

It’s time to improve representatives in clinical trials

In terms of indication prioritization, organizations will begin to integrate natural language processing and artificial intelligence for optimization and efficiency.

15 hours ago