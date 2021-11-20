Senate confirms the first Native American to lead the National Park Service

On October 20, 2021, Charles "Chuck" F. Sams III delivered an opening statement at his confirmation hearing to serve as director of the National Park Service in President Joe Biden's administration. Screen grab from video supplied by Indianz.com.

The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency.

Sams is an enrolled tribal member in the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes – as part of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon.

The Navy veteran lives on the Umatilla Indian Reservation with his wife and four children, per NPR.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Sams’ nomination for NPS director on Thursday, making him the first Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration, as well as the first Native American to ever hold the position.

“Congratulations Chuck Sams,” Umatilla Confederated Tribes wrote in a statement on social media. “Tonight the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Chuck Sams to be Director of the National Park Service via unanimous consent,” they added. “In the coming weeks, he will be sworn in and officially begin his service as the first Native American Director of the NPS.”

“I am deeply honored,” Sams told the Confederated Umatilla Journal on Friday. “I am also very deeply appreciative of the support, guidance, and counsel of my tribal elders and friends throughout my professional career.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden called him the “right nominee” for the job, according to People, describing Sams as a “role model in the stewardship of American land and waters, wildlife and history.”

Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Arizona, USA, Spider Rock in 2004. Source – Brian W. Schaller, CC SA 4.0.

An opportunity to reconcile the past

In 1872, President Ulysses S Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the country’s first national park. Today, the National Park Service oversees more than 131,000 square miles (339,000 square kilometers) of parks, monuments, battlefields, and other landmarks.

And while the establishment of these sites has been hailed as a triumph over the years, it has also come at a great cost.

In an interview with the Guardian, Jeanette Wolfley, a former University of New Mexico School of Law professor, explained that members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes once inhabited the area now known as Yellowstone national park.

She said the park’s establishment had had a “devastating” effect on the community as members were barred from returning. Some tribal reservations actually overlap with national park spaces. For example, the Canyon de Chelly national monument in northern Arizona is located within the Navajo Nation.

Canyon de Chelly is entirely owned by the Navajo Tribal Trust of the Navajo Nation. It is the only National Park Service unit that is owned and cooperatively managed in this manner.

Recognizing the history of these parks, Jonathan Jarvis, the last Senate-approved National Park Service director (he left the post in 2017), said over the last 20 years, there had been an effort by park service leaders to establish stronger relationships with Indigenous residents.

Dipnet fishing at the Cul-De-Sac of Celilo Falls (Columbia River) around 1957, Oregon, Pacific Northwest, USA. Historically, an estimated fifteen to twenty million salmon passed through the falls every year, making it among the greatest fishing sites in North America. Source -Army Corps of Engineers., Public Domain

But for some Indigenous people, healing from historical injustice is not simply a matter of boosting consultations or access to national parks; it’s a matter of returning the lands.

Kat Brigham, chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation board of trustees, said she expects Sams to lead from “the tribal perspective”, which she described as “taking care of the land, so the land can take care of you”.

She said she hoped to see him help to spread awareness of the true history of these sites. She gave the example of Celilo Falls in Oregon, which was once a great gathering space for Indigenous people.

Celilo Falls, meaning “echo of falling water” or “sound of water upon the rocks,” in several native languages was a tribal fishing area on the Columbia River, just east of the Cascade Mountains, on what is today the border between the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington.

For 15,000 years. Celilo was the oldest continuously inhabited community on the North American continent until 1957 when the falls and nearby settlements were submerged by the construction of The Dalles Dam.