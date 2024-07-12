Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Seine fit for swimming most of past 12 days, Paris says ahead of Olympics

AFP

Published

Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes - Copyright Japan's Ministry of Defense/AFP Handout
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes - Copyright Japan's Ministry of Defense/AFP Handout

The Seine has been clean enough to swim for most of the past 12 days, Paris city hall said Friday, just weeks ahead of the Olympic Games.

The quality of the water met the required standard for “11 days or 10 days” of the past 12, city hall official Pierre Rabadan told broadcaster RFI.

Weather permitting, the river will be the star of the opening ceremony of the Games on July 26 and will then host the triathlon and the swimming marathon. 

The Paris region has seen an unseasonably heavy amount of rain over recent weeks, which has raised the Seine’s pollution levels as untreated sewage is washed into the river.

“We hope the weather will get a little better, but we are not worried about the possibility of holding the competitions,” Rabadan said. “They will take place.”

He added, however, that there may have to be “modifications”, without giving details.

Weather in Paris is forecast to be mostly dry over the final 14 days before the start of the Games.

On July 4, city hall had already reported that E.Coli bacteria levels at the Olympics swimming spot in central Paris had fallen to within acceptable limits for four days.

But the previous week, levels of E.Coli — a bacteria indicating the presence of faecal matter — had been above the upper limits used by sports federations every day at the Alexandre III bridge location in central Paris, which is set to be the jumping off point for the swimming.

At one point, E.Coli levels were 10 times the upper limit of 1,000 colony-forming units per 100 millilitres (cfu/ml), with heavy rain over the previous two months leading to fears for the Olympic events.

The Seine is set to be used for the swimming leg of the triathlon on July 30-31 and August 5, as well as the open-water swimming on August 8-9.

French authorities have spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the last decade trying to clean up the river by improving the Paris sewerage system, as well as building new water treatment and storage facilities.

In this article:2024, oly, Pollution, seine, Swim
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

C. Thomas Howell C. Thomas Howell

Entertainment

C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks ‘Take the Reins,’ music, and the digital age

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell ("The Outsiders") chatted about his song "Take the Reins," music, and being a part of the digital age.

19 hours ago
Dr. Bill Dorfman Dr. Bill Dorfman

Life

Dr. Bill Dorfman talks inspirations and about being a dentist in the digital age

Dr. Bill Dorfman (ABC's "Extreme Makeover" and "The Doctors" on CBS) chatted about being a cosmetic dentist in the digital age.

15 hours ago
US President Joe Biden has met with several leaders including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (R) during a NATO summit in Washington, even as the American faces mounting questions from within his Democratic Party about his fitness for the job US President Joe Biden has met with several leaders including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (R) during a NATO summit in Washington, even as the American faces mounting questions from within his Democratic Party about his fitness for the job

World

At NATO summit, allies delicately lend Biden a hand

US President Joe Biden has met with several leaders including his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (R) during a NATO summit in Washington, even as...

15 hours ago

Life

Safety concerns for construction workers need to go beyond physical injuries

There is no doubt that construction is a physically demanding occupation.

11 hours ago