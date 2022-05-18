Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran: state media

Published

A critically endangered Asiatic cheetah is seen in its enclosure at Pardisan Park in the Iranian capital Tehran in 2017. Just a dozen individuals are believed to survive in the wild
A critically endangered Asiatic cheetah is seen in its enclosure at Pardisan Park in the Iranian capital Tehran in 2017. Just a dozen individuals are believed to survive in the wild - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
A critically endangered Asiatic cheetah is seen in its enclosure at Pardisan Park in the Iranian capital Tehran in 2017. Just a dozen individuals are believed to survive in the wild - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

The second of three Asiatic cheetah cubs born in captivity in Iran has died in a blow to conservation efforts for the critically endangered subspecies, state media reported Wednesday.

“The cause of death of the cub is being investigated and the result will be announced after the post mortem,” environment department official Hassan Akbari told state news agency IRNA.

The announcement came just two weeks after a first cub from the litter died.

The cause of death was established as congenital malformation of the left lung, an environment department statement said.

The cubs were born in the Touran Wildlife Refuge by caesarean section on May 1, in what the department said was the first birth of an Asiatic cheetah in captivity.

The world’s fastest land animal, capable of speeds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, cheetahs once stalked habitats from the eastern borders of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal.

They are still found in parts of southern Africa, but have practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia.

The Asiatic subspecies -– Acinonyx jubatus venaticus — is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Iran is the last country in the world where the Asiatic cheetah can be found in the wild. Authorities launched a United Nations-supported protection programme in 2001.

In January, deputy environment minister Hassan Akbari said only a dozen individuals were left in the wild — down from an estimated 100 in 2010.

Their situation “is extremely critical”, Akbari said, adding that animals had been lost to drought, hunters and car accidents.

In this article:Animal, Environment, Iran
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian servicemen take delivery of US Javelin anti-tank missiles -- but experts warn there is no knowing where such arms might ultimately end up Ukrainian servicemen take delivery of US Javelin anti-tank missiles -- but experts warn there is no knowing where such arms might ultimately end up

World

Experts warn arms for Ukraine could end up in wrong hands

Arms trade experts warn some of the lethal assistance could end up falling into the wrong hands.

18 hours ago
Frontlines that moved little during the eight-yeqr insurgency in east Ukraine have stirred to life in towns like New York Frontlines that moved little during the eight-yeqr insurgency in east Ukraine have stirred to life in towns like New York

World

Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault

The four-year-old recognised the low whistle of the Russian artillery shell hurtling toward the Ukrainian town of New York.

19 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands have been killed and gone missing in violence-wracked Mexico, authorities say Hundreds of thousands have been killed and gone missing in violence-wracked Mexico, authorities say

World

Over 100,000 people missing in Mexico: data

Hundreds of thousands have been killed and gone missing in violence-wracked Mexico, authorities say - Copyright AFP/File Pedro PARDOThe number of people reported missing...

22 hours ago

World

Kenney pitches Alberta’s oilsands as the answer to U.S. energy woes

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney meets with lawmakers in Washington today, to pitch Alberta's oilsands.

11 hours ago