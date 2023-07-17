Connect with us

Second Canadian firefighter dies fighting wildfires that have burned over 10 million hectares

A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Wildfire in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Photograph used by permission of the USDA Forest Service, CC SA 2.0.
The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze Saturday afternoon.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said in the statement: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community.  We share your deep sorrow at this loss.  We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the NWT.”

She said no other information about the firefighter would be provided until family members had been notified, reports ABC News,

The death came two days after firefighter Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 19-year-old woman’s team had lost contact with her before the accident and she was found after a search.

Over 10 million hectares burned in Canada in 2023

Data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) shows that an unprecedented milestone has been reached: Over 10 million hectares (24,710,538 acres) of land have been burned by wildfires.

Currently, there are 89 active fires burning across the Northwest Territories, with one new fire having started in the last 24 hours.

This year is the most land ever burned by wildfires in Canada’s history, data from Natural Resources Canada shows, reports CTV News Canada, and of the 883 active wildfires, 580 are deemed “out of control.”

Previous metrics peg the highest number of hectares burned in 1989 with approximately 7.6 million hectares. This was over the course of the entire year.

The CIFFC says the majority of blazes are now in Western Canada, and British Columbia has the greatest number with 376 active fires, as of July 16.

580 are deemed "out of control.", 883 active wildfires, Firefighter death, Northwest Terrirories, over 10 million hectares
