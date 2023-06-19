Scores die in northern India as heat wave scorches region

India is struggling to meet the water needs of its 1.4 billion people -- a problem worsening as climate change makes weather patterns more unpredictable - Copyright AFP DALE DE LA REY

A scorching heat wave in two of India’s most populous states has overwhelmed hospitals, filled a morgue to capacity, and disrupted power.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the last several days while neighboring Bihar state reported 47 fatalities, according to local news reports and health officials, according to the Associated Press.

“So many people are dying from the heat that we are not getting a minute’s time to rest. On Sunday, I carried 26 dead bodies,” Jitendra Kumar Yadav, a hearse driver in Deoria town, 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Ballia.

India’s Meteorological Department has extended its heat advisories through Tuesday in the country’s northeastern regions. Maximum temperatures have risen to 42C to 45C (107F to 113F) in at least five states on Saturday, The Independent reported.

The weather agency said there is “a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages.” In eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, 54 people died in Ballia District Hospital from 15 June to 17 June and some 300 people were hospitalized.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s health officials have issued conflicting reasons for the death rate as they appeared to delink the deaths with the heatwave and fired the chief medical superintendent of Ballia Hospital for “causing panic.”

Dr Diwakar Singh who was removed said: “All the deceased were old and had some ailment. Because of the heat, those diseases aggravated and they were brought in serious condition to the hospital and died during treatment and tests. This was despite all arrangements for medicines and treatment.”

“Deaths have occurred in the district but it is very difficult to say if that happened due to the heat wave,” said Ravindra Kumar, the top administrative official of the district, told Reuters, without confirming the number of deaths.

“A few of the deaths are related to old age, while some have different reasons. There is no concrete evidence of heat wave behind these deaths.”

Bottom line? The Indian Meteorological Department has been issuing heat wave alerts for several days. “We have been issuing heat wave warnings for the past few days,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at the IMD.

Yet, despite the warnings, government officials did not ask people to brace for the heat until Sunday, when the death toll began to increase, reports the Associated Press.

Adding to the heat stress are consistent power outages across the region, leaving people with no running water, fans, or air conditioners.