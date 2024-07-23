Connect with us

Scattered anti-government protests in Kenya

AFP

Published

Anti-government protests have rocked Kenya for more than a month
Hillary ORINDE

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across Kenyan towns on Tuesday in defiance of a police ban, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have rocked the East African nation. 

Activists led by young Gen-Z Kenyans launched peaceful rallies last month over steep tax increases but they spiralled into deadly violence, before morphing into wider anger against President William Ruto’s government. 

While Ruto has taken a series of measures to try to end the worst crisis of his near two-year presidency, including dropping the tax hikes, activists have vowed to pursue their protest action.

In the capital Nairobi, shops and offices were shut as some protesters mobilised to march to the main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), one of the busiest in Africa.

Police had warned against the march, saying trespassing on protected areas, including airports, would risk prosecution.

“There is no doubt that the current demonstrations have become a haven for goons, motivated and opportunistic offenders to loot and destroy property,” acting national police chief Douglas Kanja told reporters.

“We wish to reiterate that any person who breaks the law will be dealt with swiftly, firmly and decisively.”

Heavily-armed police were deployed on the roads leading to the airport, while aviation authorities told passengers to arrive hours before flights due to more security checks. 

Protesters had sought to occupy the airport in response to reports that the government was planning to enter a deal to lease JKIA to an Indian firm, a move the government has denied. 

In the coastal city of Mombasa, police fired tear gas at dozens of protesters who had gathered in the city centre, according to images broadcast on local media. 

Elsewhere in the country, television broadcast images of people lighting bonfires in the western town of Migori and central Kirinyaga. 

– ‘Broad-based government’ –

Tuesday’s demonstrations came as the lower house of parliament resumed with a debate on the finance bill containing the tax increases that was scrapped by Ruto last month.

Parliament precincts have been the epicentre of many of the marches and the scene of violent and sometimes deadly chaos, particularly on June 25 when protesters stormed and torched a section of the building and police fired live bullets at demonstrators.

At least 50 people have been killed and more than 400 wounded since the start of the protests on June 18, according to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. 

Rights groups have accused police of using disproportionate force against the protesters.

Scrambling to contain the fallout, Ruto has embarked on a series of measures including government cuts and dismissing almost his entire cabinet.

The embattled leader named a partial new cabinet lineup last week but it includes several ministers who had been dismissed, infuriating many protesters. 

Ruto has said he plans extensive consultations across different sectors and political groupings with the aim of setting up a “broad-based government”.

In this article:Kenya, Politics, Protest
AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

