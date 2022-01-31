Scathing report on what went on at 10 Downing Street leaves Johnson’s leadership in question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds is accused of inviting guests to a garden party at Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions in May 2020 - Copyright AFP STR

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting to save his flailing premiership on Monday after a damning investigation uncovered multiple parties, a culture of excessive drinking, and a “failure of leadership” in his government while the rest of the country was living under strict Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The highly anticipated report from a British government investigation was released on Monday by senior civil servant Sue Gray. While the document did not directly accuse the prime minister of any wrongdoing, it did reserve judgment to a separate police investigation.

“Failures of leadership and judgment” allowed events to occur that “should not have been allowed to take place,” wrote Gray. “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

Gray’s conclusions were based on just four incidents that occurred at 10 Downing Street, including excessive alcohol consumption, an a staff afraid to speak out about workplace problems. The police are investigating 12 other incidents.

That may give him some political breathing room, but it is unlikely to dispel the cloud of what has become a career-threatening scandal. With the release of over 500 pages of evidence and 300 photographs, Johnson told Parliament, “I get it, and I will fix it.”

Gray’s findings on the 12 other allegations have been withheld at the request of the police, who last week launched a criminal investigation into the most serious alleged breaches of coronavirus rules.

Among the events under police investigation are a June 2020 birthday party for Johnson in Downing Street and two gatherings held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021—a funeral at which the widowed Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone.

Johnson went through a bruising period of questioning in the House of Commons that lasted almost two hours, He was skewered by lawmakers from all sides, according to CNN News.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called Johnson “a man without shame,” urged him to resign, and told MPs: “There can be no doubt that the Prime Minister himself is now subject to a criminal investigation.”

The New York Times is reporting that David Lammy, the Labour Party’s spokesman on foreign affairs, says of reports that Boris Johnson’s call with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Monday has been canceled: “Amid a dangerous crisis threatening peace in Europe, a vital diplomatic opportunity has been missed as Boris Johnson scrambles to hold on to his job.”

Downing Street will neither confirm nor deny that the call was canceled or that it was moved to Tuesday. It did not confirm or deny reports that Johnson had asked for the call to be rescheduled because of the Sue Gray report, but that suggestion was rejected by Moscow.

Joanne Ashby, 55, a nurse with England’s National Health Service, thinks Boris Johnson should quit. “He didn’t follow his own rules,” she said, noting the sacrifices others have made during the pandemic. “One of my 89-year-old patients talked to me about how much it hurt her to see the queen on her own at Philip’s funeral, and the impact that had on her really brought it home for me.”