Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Saudi should ‘review’ emissions targets: French minister

AFP

Published

France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible
France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible - Copyright AFP Fayez Nureldine
France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible - Copyright AFP Fayez Nureldine

Saudi Arabia should review its goals for lowering carbon emissions and consider adopting targets to be met as soon as 2030, France’s energy transition minister told AFP in the kingdom.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher left the world’s biggest oil exporter early Sunday morning after meeting with her Saudi counterpart and French and Saudi business people. 

Emissions reduction targets can be more credible “when we give ourselves objectives in a short period — 2030-2035 — and therefore do not postpone the subject to 2050,” Pannier-Runacher said in an interview late Saturday.

Saudi Arabia pledged in 2021 to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060. 

The French minister’s trip came as the United Arab Emirates prepares to host the COP28 climate summit beginning in November, an event at which neighbouring Saudi Arabia can play “a leadership role”, Pannier-Runacher said. 

The climate talks represent a “time to take stock of our respective trajectories,” she added. France will do so, “and obviously encourages all countries and in particular Saudi Arabia to also review its trajectory,” she added. 

Largely state-owned energy firm Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s main revenue generator, is targeting “operational net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050, which applies to emissions produced directly by the firm’s industrial sites. 

Environmental activists have been deeply sceptical of Riyadh’s goals, which Greenpeace described as “nothing but fossil fuel propaganda”. 

Officials in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter which is trying to diversify its economy, continue to call for more investment in fossil fuel production. Aramco plans to ramp up its production capacity from 12 million to 13 million barrels of crude a day by 2027. 

Climate activists and some Western legislators have already criticised the COP28 talks, especially after Sultan al-Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, was tapped to lead them. 

But Jaber has the support of COP parties including US climate envoy John Kerry. 

Jaber has called for rapid development of renewable energy and acknowledged that “the phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable.” 

Saudi Arabia is also developing renewable energy sources, including a green hydrogen project at the planned $500 billion futuristic megacity known as Neom. 

Pannier-Runacher on Saturday attended a roundtable on hydrogen and later told AFP that France was eager to work with the kingdom in developing its nuclear energy sector. 

“Saudi Arabia has launched a competition for a high-powered nuclear reactor project and we want to be part of this competition and show the qualities of the French nuclear industry to meet Saudi expectations,” she said.

In this article:Climate, Energy, France, Saudi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

The U.S. needs to prepare for another round of extreme heat next week

Next week, the southern United States will have to endure a heat wave that could rank among its worst in history.

21 hours ago

World

In what may be an illegal move, Texas deploys buoys on the Rio Grande

Texas began rolling out what is set to become a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande on Friday - huge orange buoys.

21 hours ago
State utility Eskom imposes daily scheduled blackouts, called load-shedding, to safeguard the grid whenever demand outstrips supply State utility Eskom imposes daily scheduled blackouts, called load-shedding, to safeguard the grid whenever demand outstrips supply

Business

Energy-short South Africa will survive winter: minister

State utility Eskom imposes daily scheduled blackouts, called load-shedding, to safeguard the grid whenever demand outstrips supply - Copyright AFP Paul BotesSouth Africa, which...

23 hours ago

Business

A mouse click away: Mechanisms for motivating remote workers

Employee engagement can be encouraged by setting professional goals. By thinking ahead and setting clear guidelines that coincide with personal development plans, managers and...

14 hours ago