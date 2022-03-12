Saudi Arabia puts 81 people to death in largest mass execution since 1980

Dira Square (also known as Chop Chop Square by expats), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Source - BroadArrow at English Wikipedia in 2007. CC SA 1.2 0r Later version.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom since 1980 when 61 people were executed.

The country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the executed individuals were “guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead.”

In addition to murder, the convictions also included kidnapping, torture, rape, and smuggling weapons and bombs into the country, the news agency reports. Those executed included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian. The report did not say where the executions took place.

According to The Hill, each of the executed individuals maintained their full rights under Saudi law and were seen by 13 judges over three separate stages of their trial.

According to CBC Canada News, it is not clear why Saturday was chosen as an execution date. The number of executions in the Kingdom has dropped during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the kingdom continued to behead convicts under King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 1980, Saudi Arabia executed 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam’s holiest site, reports ABC News.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” said the Saudi Press Agency.

An announcement by Saudi state television described those executed as having “followed the footsteps of Satan” in carrying out their crimes.