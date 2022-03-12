Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Saudi Arabia puts 81 people to death in largest mass execution since 1980

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to terrorism.

Published

Dira Square (also known as Chop Chop Square by expats), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Source - BroadArrow at English Wikipedia in 2007. CC SA 1.2 0r Later version.
Dira Square (also known as Chop Chop Square by expats), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Source - BroadArrow at English Wikipedia in 2007. CC SA 1.2 0r Later version.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom since 1980 when 61 people were executed.

 The country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the executed individuals were “guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead.”

In addition to murder, the convictions also included kidnapping, torture, rape, and smuggling weapons and bombs into the country, the news agency reports. Those executed included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis, and one Syrian. The report did not say where the executions took place.

According to The Hill, each of the executed individuals maintained their full rights under Saudi law and were seen by 13 judges over three separate stages of their trial.

According to CBC Canada News, it is not clear why Saturday was chosen as an execution date. The number of executions in the Kingdom has dropped during the two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the kingdom continued to behead convicts under King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In 1980, Saudi Arabia executed 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam’s holiest site, reports ABC News.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” said the Saudi Press Agency.

An announcement by Saudi state television described those executed as having “followed the footsteps of Satan” in carrying out their crimes. 

In this article:81 people executed, largest mass execution since 1980, mass execution, Public execution, Saudi arabia
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

‘Heroic spirits’: Women rush to Ukraine’s defence

An all-out invasion by Russia on February 24 has turned the battle into an existential fight for Ukraine's very survival as an independent state.

22 hours ago
Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid Russia imposes nationwide paid holiday to curb Covid

World

To counter Russian measures organizations need to create stronger security credentials

Russia could abuse their CA root certificate to perform HTTPS traffic interception and man-in-the-middle attacks.

13 hours ago
Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, on March 11, 2022 Two men carry a corpse in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days, on March 11, 2022

World

Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine

Russian forces inched towards Kyiv and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities Friday, drawing warnings of "unimaginable tragedy."

17 hours ago
Russia Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia waits for a UN Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11, 2022 Russia Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia waits for a UN Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11, 2022

World

UN dismisses Russian claim of Ukraine-US biological weapons program

Western countries accused Russia of spreading “wild” conspiracy theories at the United Nations Friday.

22 hours ago