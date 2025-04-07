Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sara Duterte back in Philippines after month with detained father

AFP

Published

Impeached Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte had travelled to The Hague after her father was arrested
Impeached Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte had travelled to The Hague after her father was arrested - Copyright AFP JAM STA ROSA
Impeached Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte had travelled to The Hague after her father was arrested - Copyright AFP JAM STA ROSA

Impeached Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has returned home after nearly a month at her father’s side in The Hague, where he is facing a charge of crimes against humanity, her communications team said Monday.

“My job here is done,” she told reporters ahead of her departure, saying former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team was now set and she had filed the “last document” needed at the International Criminal Court.

The vice president added the family no longer intends to seek financial aid to pay for her father’s defence. “If we need to (sell) things to support our financial needs, we will do that,” she said.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11 and whisked away the same day to the Netherlands-based tribunal to face charges tied to his drug war, in which thousands of mostly poor men were killed.

Daughter Sara followed him to The Hague immediately after and had been coordinating his legal affairs and acting as his mouthpiece, holding a number of press conferences outside the court building.

She landed at Manila’s international airport on Sunday night, according to her communications team.

The vice president returns as her family’s PDP Laban party is lagging in polls ahead of May mid-term elections that will determine 12 Senate seats and thousands of smaller positions across the archipelago nation of 117 million. 

The Duterte clan is embroiled in a bitter feud with President Ferdinand Marcos, a one-time ally and Sara’s running mate in the 2022 presidential campaign, which they won in a landslide.

Cracks in their short-lived alliance appeared almost as soon as they won, when Duterte was handed the education portfolio after lobbying to oversee defence.

Since then, a simmering feud has exploded into open warfare with the two political dynasties attacking each other publicly, including the elder Duterte labelling Marcos a drug addict.

Sara Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in early February for “violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes”.

Among the charges is an alleged plot to assassinate Marcos tied to public comments she has dismissed as venting frustration at the administration’s policies.

Her Senate trial is set to take place following the May 12 mid-term election, the results of which will determine who serves as her jurors.

If convicted, the vice president would be barred from holding public office.

In this article:Duterte, icc, Philippines, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Retro video games and consoles displayed at the headquarters of RetroSix Retro video games and consoles displayed at the headquarters of RetroSix

Tech & Science

Nostalgia fuels UK boom in vintage video game repairs

Held every four months, the London Gaming Market, dedicated to vintage video games, has been attracting growing numbers of fans.

9 hours ago
A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Business

AI adoption stumbles: Report highlights employee-leadership disconnect

As AI reshapes the UK economy, a significant disconnect is emerging between leadership and employees on AI readiness.

8 hours ago
German photographer Franziska Stuenkel holds an M11 Leica camera during an interview with AFP in Frankfurt German photographer Franziska Stuenkel holds an M11 Leica camera during an interview with AFP in Frankfurt

Tech & Science

Snappy birthday: Germany’s Leica camera turns 100

Famous for its pocket-sized and retro-style devices, the Leica brand is celebrating a milestone as it marks 100 years.

21 hours ago
Many beer drinkers in the central European country are turning away from pubs, often to save money Many beer drinkers in the central European country are turning away from pubs, often to save money

Business

Czech beer culture eyes UNESCO listing as pubs take hit

Many beer drinkers in the central European country are turning away from pubs, often to save money - Copyright AFP Michal CizekJan FLEMRGoing to...

23 hours ago