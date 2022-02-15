Sandy Hook Families Settle for $73 Million With Gun Maker Over Massacre

Rose memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2013. Credit - Alexisrael, CC SA 3.0.

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012

In a 2015 lawsuit, the families contended that Remington Arms, the gunmaker, violated state consumer law by promoting the weapon in a way that appealed to so-called couch commandoes and troubled young men like the gunman who stormed into the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012, with a Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle that was used in the mass murder.

The families argued Remington negligently entrusted to civilian consumers an assault-style rifle that is suitable for use only by military and law enforcement personnel and violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act through the sale or wrongful marketing of the rifle.

The settlement with Remington Arms marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the U.S. and appears to be the largest such settlement involving a gun maker and relatives of mass shooting victims, reports the New York Times.

According to the Washington Post, the case has been followed very closely by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters, and manufacturers because of its potential to provide a precedent for victims of other shootings to sue the makers of firearms.

“Today is a day of accountability for an industry that has thus far enjoyed operating with immunity and impunity,” Veronique De La Rosa, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, was killed in the shooting, said at a news conference.

Remington, which filed for bankruptcy in July 2020, argued that the case should have been dismissed because of a federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

With limited exceptions, the act immunizes firearms manufacturers, distributors, and dealers from civil liability for crimes committed by third parties using their weapons. But the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle

With the rise in gun violence and mass shootings across the United States, the blanket protections given by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act have attracted renewed scrutiny. President Biden said last year he wanted to scrap them.