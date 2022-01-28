Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Salvadorans show support for bitcoin despite IMF criticism

Published

A San Salvador shopkeeper displays a sign indicating that the store accepts bitcoin
A San Salvador shopkeeper displays a sign indicating that the store accepts bitcoin - Copyright dpa/AFP/File Sebastian Kahnert
A San Salvador shopkeeper displays a sign indicating that the store accepts bitcoin - Copyright dpa/AFP/File Sebastian Kahnert
Carlos Mario MARQUEZ, Oscar BATRES

Karen Hernandez sells mobile phone accessories in El Salvador and says business has been through the roof since the country started using bitcoin as legal tender.

She hopes President Nayib Bukele will ignore calls from the International Monetary Fund to drop use of the cryptocurrency.

“It has been a very, very good experience and increased (our sales). It has taken us to another level of business,” the 45-year-old shopkeeper told AFP.

She owns a small store in the historic center of the capital, San Salvador, where many handmade signs announce “we accept bitcoin.”

The government created a digital wallet called Chivo that lets users make and receive payments with both bitcoin and the US dollar, which the Central American country adopted in 2001 to help ensure monetary stability.

Bitcoin has been legal tender since September 2021.

– E-wallet training –

In the crowded streets of the capital, restaurants, hardware stores, pharmacies and even street vendors accept payment in the cryptocurrency.

Elizabeth Arevalo, 25, works at a computer store in an old building and teaches customers how to navigate the Chivo wallet so they can use it in her store.

“We give the customers a little orientation on how to use the wallet… Once they learn how to use it, they buy something from us. It’s a win-win situation,” Said Arevalo.

Not everyone has jumped on the bandwagon, though.

“I couldn’t care less if they ditch bitcoin or not, there’s no benefit to me, I only work with the dollar, I don’t accept bitcoin,” said banana seller Antonio Molina.

– ‘Large risks’ –

On Tuesday, the IMF called on El Salvador to stop using bitcoin as legal tender.

The IMF’s board warned “there are large risks associated with the use of bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection,” as well as with issuing bitcoin-backed bonds.

Bukele responded on Twitter with a meme from The Simpsons that said: “I see you IMF. That’s very nice.” 

Since coming to power in June 2019, his government has purchased 1,630 bitcoins with public funds.

Last year he also announced new bitcoin bonds worth $1 billion.

Juan Carlos Perez, 40, who runs a technology and perfume store in San Salvador, says he uses bitcoin in both his personal and professional life.

“There are risks, I know that… vulnerability in the exchange rate, (no) financial market controlling it. But it’s practical,” said Perez as he checked the Chivo app on his telephone.

– ‘Fragility’ –

El Salvador’s government is trying to negotiate a $1.3 billion loan with the IMF, which it needs to also secure other loans.

And its stance on bitcoin has not helped.

“The logical thing would be for the El Salvador government to understand the fragility of its situation,” said economist Luis Membreno.

He said El Salvador’s financial health “revolves around this deal” with the IMF as it also hopes to secure loans of $400 million each from the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank, and $200 million from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

All those loans are subject to the IMF agreement, Membreno said.

Despite its criticism, the IMF board did acknowledge that the use of cryptocurrencies could widen access to banking services in El Salvador.

Bukele “is not going to back down from a personal project of that magnitude,” Membreno said.

His economy minister, Alejandro Zelaya, accused the IMF of contradicting itself by opposing bitcoin while also claiming it is in favor of “boosting financial inclusion.”

“It seems that it (bitcoin) can provide financial inclusion, but you should not do it. The future does not wait for anyone #Bitcoin,” Zelaya wrote on Twitter.

In this article:Bitcoin, criptomoneda, economía, elsalvador, FMI
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

The closer the ‘freedom convoy’ gets to Ottawa, the less it has to do with truckers

Supporters greet a truck on an overpass Freedom Convoy 2022 - MERRITT BC Source - Stepan_ CC SA 3.0.It started off with hundreds of...

11 hours ago

Tech & Science

Electric dreams: Classic Mini’s can be upgraded to electric vehicles

MINI is to offer its own electric conversion for the beloved classic model.

7 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Business

Apple’s iPhone retakes top spot in China smartphone market: research

Apple reclaimed its position as the top smartphone seller in China after six years, clocking a record market share in the final quarter of...

23 hours ago
Web game wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries every day Web game wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word in six tries every day

Social Media

Twitter suspends spoiler account for ‘Wordle’ answer reveal

Twitter suspended a bot account for spoiling the solution to the next day's Wordle, the wildly popular internet word puzzle.

14 hours ago