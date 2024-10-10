Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

SAfrica prosecutors drop criminal complaint against president

AFP

Published

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had faced a criminal complaint alleging irregularities in trying to hide the theft of $4 million in cash from his farmhouse
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had faced a criminal complaint alleging irregularities in trying to hide the theft of $4 million in cash from his farmhouse - Copyright AFP Bryan R. SMITH
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had faced a criminal complaint alleging irregularities in trying to hide the theft of $4 million in cash from his farmhouse - Copyright AFP Bryan R. SMITH

South Africa’s prosecuting authority said Thursday it will not pursue a complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa of money laundering and corruption related to the 2020 theft of US dollars from his farmhouse.

A former spy boss had laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa following the break-in at his Phala Phala game farm in the northeastern Limpopo province, alleging the president had committed irregularities in trying to hide the theft of $4 million in cash.

Following an investigation by the police’s specialised Hawks unit, the Limpopo prosecutor had “taken a decision not to prosecute anyone”, the authority said in a statement. “She concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket.”

The complaint alleged Ramaphosa had been involved in money laundering and corruption related to the theft, the statement said. The Hawks also looked into possible violations of income tax and foreign exchange control regulations.

More than 150 statements were obtained in the investigation, National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told the Newzroom Afrika channel. But the prosecutor decided that “the available evidence presented to prosecutors cannot sustain any charge”.

The complaint against Ramaphosa was laid by Arthur Fraser, who had headed the state security agency between 2016 and 2018.

He claimed that Ramaphosa hid the $4-million robbery from police and tax authorities and instead organised the kidnapping and questioning of the robbers to then bribe them into silence.

The president has acknowledged a burglary but denied kidnapping and bribery, saying he reported the break-in to the police.

He has also disputed the amount of money involved and said it came from legitimate sales of game from his animal-breeding farm.

In this article:Court, President, Safrica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Innovation Week 2023, Calgary Innovation Week 2023, Calgary

Tech & Science

Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Why some YouTube videos are more at risk of hacking than others

Awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.

10 hours ago

Business

Q&A: The growing need for SRE in cloud native apps

The skills gap in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) talent is significantly impacting businesses that are adopting cloud-native architectures.

21 hours ago
While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005 While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005

Business

7-Eleven owner’s shares spike on report of new buyout offer

Japan's biggest retailer 7-Eleven last month rejected ACT's initial offer, saying the $40 billion proposal undervalued its business.

16 hours ago