Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sacklers, Purdue to pay $7.4 bn over opioid crisis: NY state

AFP

Published

Purdue Pharma's OxyContin, one of the main prescription opioids that stoked the US addiction and overdose epidemic beginning in the early 2000s
Purdue Pharma's OxyContin, one of the main prescription opioids that stoked the US addiction and overdose epidemic beginning in the early 2000s - Copyright US Drug Enforcement Administration/AFP Handout
Purdue Pharma's OxyContin, one of the main prescription opioids that stoked the US addiction and overdose epidemic beginning in the early 2000s - Copyright US Drug Enforcement Administration/AFP Handout

Several US states have reached a $7.4 billion settlement with the Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company Purdue over the opioid crisis that has ravaged the lives of millions of Americans, officials said Thursday.

The opioid addiction epidemic has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States over two decades.

Thursday’s settlement, which will see funds routed to communities and individuals affected by opioid, is the largest of several targeting the makers and sellers of the highly addictive drugs.

The $7.4 billion settlement was agreed “in principle with members of the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma for their instrumental role in creating the opioid crisis,” New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office said in a statement.

Purdue and other opioid makers and distributors were accused of encouraging free-wheeling prescription of their products through aggressive marketing tactics while hiding how addictive the drugs are.

Facing an avalanche of litigation, in 2021 Purdue pled guilty to three criminal charges over its marketing of OxyContin.

The Sacklers have consistently denied wrongdoing over the opioid crisis.

In this article:Health, Justice, opioids, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday

Life

Hundreds to wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force

A high-profile gay couple married in Thailand on Thursday as the kingdom's same-sex marriage law went into effect.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Major leak exposes billions of Weibo and DiDi records

The largest number of identifiable records were grouped in a collection credited to QQ messenger.

14 hours ago
Economist Arthur Laffer, seen in 2019, is one of the main architects behind the idea of 'supply-side' economics. Economist Arthur Laffer, seen in 2019, is one of the main architects behind the idea of 'supply-side' economics.

Business

Trump’s tariff threats are ‘leverage,’ says informal economic advisor

Economist Arthur Laffer, seen in 2019, is one of the main architects behind the idea of 'supply-side' economics. - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONDaniel AVISDonald...

19 hours ago

News

Op-Ed: Trump. Ukraine, Mexican border, and superficiality

Try pushing the right buttons. It might help.

17 hours ago