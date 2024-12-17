Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

S. Korea’s Yoon given until Saturday to appear for questioning: Yonhap

AFP

Published

Protesters wave light sticks with placards reading 'Arrest Insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol!' during a rally calling for the ouster of the South Korean president
Protesters wave light sticks with placards reading 'Arrest Insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol!' during a rally calling for the ouster of the South Korean president - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Protesters wave light sticks with placards reading 'Arrest Insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol!' during a rally calling for the ouster of the South Korean president - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday told impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear by the weekend for questioning over his failed martial law bid or face possible arrest, the Yonhap news agency said.

Yoon, suspended from office by parliament on Saturday, is being investigated over alleged insurrection by both South Korean prosecutors and a joint team of police, defence ministry and anti-corruption investigators.

The president and some of his inner circle face possible life imprisonment, or even the death penalty, if found guilty. He remains under a travel ban.

On Tuesday, prosecutors warned Yoon to appear for questioning over the martial law bid by Saturday or face a potential arrest warrant, Yonhap said citing the prosecution.

The joint investigation unit also asked Monday that the suspended president appear to answer questions on Wednesday but were rebuffed by his office, the news agency said.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Monday began proceedings against Yoon and has around six months to determine whether to uphold his impeachment.

A spokeswoman for the court said judges had pencilled in a preliminary hearing on December 27, which Yoon is not required to attend.

Yoon was removed by South Korea’s parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years.

Fresh elections must be held within two months if his removal is upheld by the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon’s stead.

Vast protests against the ousted leader, with smaller rallies supporting him, have rocked the South Korean capital since his short-lived December 3 martial law decree.

Demonstrators in both camps have vowed to keep up the pressure as the Constitutional Court considers Yoon’s fate.

On Monday night, hundreds of South Koreans held a vigil in central Seoul calling for his formal removal.

“I came here again, hoping that we will never have a president like this again,” Kim Chan-suk, 67, told AFP at the rally.

“I am coming out every day to continue the fight until the Constitutional Court makes its ruling,” protester Han Myung-hak, 52, told AFP.

In this article:Politics, skorea, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury Dubai's yachts offer socially-distanced luxury

World

End of the Dubai dream for Europe’s drug lords?

Europol described Dubai as a “remote coordination hub” for Europe’s drugs trade, where traffickers launder their money.

10 hours ago

Business

Cybercrime expert explains how to guard against new scammer tactics

Beware of “emergency” requests for financial help from someone claiming to be a family member or friend.

19 hours ago
Close to a million tourists visit Fiji each year Close to a million tourists visit Fiji each year

World

Fiji says seven ‘stable’ after drinking hotel cocktails

Close to a million tourists visit Fiji each year - Copyright AFP WILLIAM WESTSeven guests hospitalised after drinking cocktails in a luxury Fiji hotel...

22 hours ago
Visitors look at a video about battery-powered ships in the showroom at the headquarters of Chinese EV battery maker CATL in Ningde, Fujian province on November 15, 2024 Visitors look at a video about battery-powered ships in the showroom at the headquarters of Chinese EV battery maker CATL in Ningde, Fujian province on November 15, 2024

Business

Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

Asian markets mostly fell Monday after an unexpected slowdown in retail sales reinforced worries about China's economy.

10 hours ago