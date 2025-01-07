Connect with us

S. Korea investigators seek new warrant to arrest President Yoon

The residence (top) of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen in Seoul before an arrest warrant deadline passed
The residence (top) of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen in Seoul before an arrest warrant deadline passed - Copyright AFP ANTHONY WALLACE
South Korean anti-graft investigators were waiting on Tuesday for a new court-ordered arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose failed martial law bid threw the country into turmoil.

The former star prosecutor has refused questioning three times over a bungled martial law decree last month and is holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his arrest.

It is likely a new warrant will be granted by the same court that issued the first order, which expired after seven days, but investigators refused to disclose the duration of the new warrant they were seeking.

“The Joint Investigation Headquarters today refiled a warrant with the Seoul Western District Court to extend the arrest warrant for defendant Yoon,” the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said in a statement late on Monday.

“Details regarding the validity period cannot be disclosed.”

There was no comment by investigators or the Seoul court on the new warrant being approved by Tuesday morning.

However, CIO deputy director Lee Jae-seung told reporters on Tuesday before it was refiled that the likelihood the court would not grant an extension was “very low”.

Yoon is being investigated on charges of “insurrection” and, if formally arrested and convicted, faces prison or, at worst, the death penalty. His failed martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

He would also become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

His lawyers repeatedly said the initial warrant was “unlawful” and “illegal”, pledging to take further legal action against it. 

– Protest lull –

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has slated January 14 for the start of Yoon’s impeachment trial, which would proceed in his absence if he does not attend.

The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers.

Former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye never appeared for their impeachment trials in 2004 and 2016 respectively.

Investigators struggled to arrest Yoon because of a sizeable force of guards massed at his home to protect him.

A tense six-hour standoff at his residence, when hundreds of his presidential security service refused to budge, forced investigators into a U-turn.

Dozens of lawmakers from Yoon’s People Power Party turned up in front of his presidential residence and police blocked roads early on Monday.

Many of his supporters have also camped outside his residence despite freezing weather.

However, with no warrant active on Tuesday, the scene was calmer on the streets outside, with protests appearing to lull before any further attempt to arrest Yoon.

