Rwanda’s Kagame to be sworn in for fourth term

AFP

Published

Paul Kagame has been de facto leader of Rwanda since the 1994 genocide
Paul Kagame has been de facto leader of Rwanda since the 1994 genocide
Paul Kagame has been de facto leader of Rwanda since the 1994 genocide - Copyright TELEGRAM / @glavaigorkutsak/AFP Handout
Ivan Rush Mugisha

Rwanda’s all-powerful President Paul Kagame is to be sworn in on Sunday for another five years after sweeping to victory in elections last month with more than 99 percent of the vote.

A number of African leaders are to attend the inauguration at a 45,000-seat stadium in Kigali where crowds started gathering from the early morning.

The outcome of the July 15 poll was never in doubt for the iron-fisted Kagame, who has ruled the small African nation since the 1994 genocide, as de facto leader and then president.

He won 99.18 percent of ballots cast to secure a fourth term in power, according to the National Electoral Commission said.

Rights activists said the 66-year-old’s overwhelming victory was a stark reminder of the lack of democracy in Rwanda.

Only two candidates were authorised to run against him out of eight applicants, with several prominent Kagame critics barred.

Democratic Green Party leader Frank Habineza scraped into second place with 0.5 percent of the vote against 0.32 percent for independent Philippe Mpayimana.

The inauguration is due to start at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT), according to state media.

– DRC ceasefire talks –

Kagame is credited with rebuilding a ruined nation after the genocide, when Hutu extremists unleashed 100 days of vicious bloodletting targeting the Tutsi minority, killing around 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis but also Hutu moderates. 

But rights activists and opponents say he rules in a climate of fear, crushing any dissent with intimidation, arbitrary detentions, killings and enforced disappearances.

Kigali is also accused of stoking instability in the east of its much larger neighbour the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Angola’s President Joao Lourenco, among those attending Sunday’s ceremony, is to have private talks with Kagame on a DRC ceasefire deal, the Angolan presidency said.

Luanda brokered the agreement last month after a meeting between the foreign ministers of DRC and Rwanda, which is accused of backing the M23 rebel group fighting Kinshasa’s armed forces.

But on August 4, the day the deal was supposed to take effect, M23 rebels — who have seized territory in the east since launching a new offensive at the end of 2021 — captured a town on the border with Uganda.

With 65 percent of the population aged under 30, Kagame is the only leader most Rwandans have ever known.

He has won every presidential election he has contested, each time with more than 93 percent of the ballot.

In 2015, he oversaw controversial constitutional amendments that shortened presidential terms to five years from seven but reset the clock for the Rwandan leader, allowing him to potentially rule until 2034.

Politics, Rwanda
AFP

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

