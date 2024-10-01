Connect with us

Rwandan ex-doctor goes on trial in France accused of genocide

AFP

Published

Rwandan former doctor Eugene Rwamucyo could face life in jail if found guilty
Rwandan former doctor Eugene Rwamucyo could face life in jail if found guilty - Copyright AFP/File PHILIPPE HUGUEN

A former doctor goes on trial on Tuesday accused of genocide in Rwanda, three decades after the massacre of the African country’s Tutsi population by the Hutu majority.

Eugene Rwamucyo, 65, is accused of aiding his country’s authorities in disseminating anti-Tutsi propaganda and of participating in mass murder in an attempt to destroy evidence of genocide.

The former doctor, who practised medicine in France and Belgium after leaving his country, has been charged with genocide, complicity in genocide, crimes against humanity, complicity in crimes against humanity and conspiring to prepare those crimes. 

If found guilty he could face life in prison.

Rwamucyo’s trial is the eighth in France relating to the genocide in 1994, when an estimated 800,000 people — mostly ethnic Tutsis — were slaughtered.

Rwamucyo, who grew up in a Hutu family, was approached by anti-Tutsi militants in the late 1980s after his return from studying in Russia, according to prosecutors, who accuse him of then spreading anti-Tutsi propaganda.

While teaching at university, he also participated in the execution of wounded patients and helped bury them in mass graves “in a final effort to destroy evidence of genocide”, the prosecution said, quoting witness statements.

His lawyer, Philippe Meilhac, said Rwamucyo denies any wrongdoing and argues the accusation is based on his opposition to the current Rwandan government.

His participation in the burial of bodies in mass graves was motivated by the wish to avoid a “health crisis” that would have occurred if they had been left out in the open, the lawyer said.

Following an international arrest warrant issued by Rwanda, Rwamucyo was detained in May 2010 by French police following a tip-off by his colleagues in the Maubeuge hospital where he was working at the time.

“He was openly anti-Tutsi and publicly expressed his support for the genocidal government,” said Emmanuel Daoud, a lawyer for LDH and FIDH, two human rights organisations who are among the plaintiffs.

Around 60 witnesses are expected to testify during the trial, which is scheduled to run until October 29.

In December 2023, a French court sentenced another former doctor, Sosthene Munyemana, to 24 years in prison for his involvement in the 1994 genocide.

AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

