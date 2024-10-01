Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Rutte takes reins at NATO as US vote looms

AFP

Published

Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is taking over as NATO's new secretary general
Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is taking over as NATO's new secretary general - Copyright AFP/File Simon Wohlfahrt
Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is taking over as NATO's new secretary general - Copyright AFP/File Simon Wohlfahrt
Max DELANY

Former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte takes over as NATO’s secretary general on Tuesday as the Western military alliance reaches a critical juncture weeks from a momentous US election.

The straight-talking 57-year-old replaces Jens Stoltenberg, whose decade at the helm has seen NATO grapple with Russia’s war on Ukraine, China’s rising might — and Donald Trump’s first term in power in Washington.

The two veteran politicians will lay a wreath at NATO’s Brussels headquarters to soldiers fallen during the alliance’s 75-year history, before a ceremonial Icelandic gavel is used to mark the official handover.

In opting for Rutte, a staunch US ally and stalwart backer of Ukraine, NATO’s 32 nations have picked a leader expected to keep pushing support for Kyiv and efforts to bolster the alliance’s own defences in the face of Russia. 

“There might be nuances, changes of emphasis possibly — but there’s going to be a lot of continuity as well,” a senior NATO diplomat told AFP.

– ‘Whoever is on the dance floor’ –

The November 5 vote in the United States represents the first major test for Rutte, and will shape his initial four-year term at the helm.

On the campaign trail, Trump has threatened not to protect NATO members who do not spend enough on defence and promised he can cut a quick deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. 

Rutte — known for his astute handling of Trump — has told fretful European countries to stop “whining” about a potential comeback for the volatile reality TV star.

“We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor,” he said in February.

But the uncertainty over future Western support for Ukraine comes as Russian forces advance on the battlefield more than three-and-a-half years after the Kremlin’s all-out invasion.

NATO, whose members have supplied 99 percent of all foreign weaponry to Ukraine, agreed at a summit in July to play a bigger role in delivering those arms and Rutte will be key in stewarding support.

– ‘A big family’ –

Another central task for Rutte will be to keep pushing NATO members to spend more on their militaries to counter any potential menace from Moscow.

Spurred on by the war in Ukraine — and pressure from Washington — European countries have already ratcheted up their defence spending.

This year, 23 countries are set to reach NATO’s target of spending two percent of gross domestic product on their militaries.

But with the threat from Russia expected to last for years — whatever the outcome in Ukraine — there is a clear understanding that more will be needed.

That could prove a tough sell for Rutte — who only saw the Netherlands reach the goal in his fourteenth, and final year, in office.

Even if he wanted to change NATO’s direction, Rutte would likely struggle to shake up an alliance based on careful consensus between its members.

Stoltenberg, whose mandate was extended three times, trod a careful balancing act as NATO emerged reenergized in the face of Russia’s aggression. 

And the former Norwegian premier has told his successor that the greatest challenge he faces is keeping all of NATO’s sometimes truculent leaders on the same page. 

“That’s a big family, a great family, but sometimes what is a challenge, to keep them all happy at the same time,” Stoltenberg said in his final speech.

In this article:Defence, nato, Politics, rutte
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The United Nations headquarters building in New York The United Nations headquarters building in New York

World

Israel-UN relations sink to new depths

Israel's long-contentious relationship with the United Nations has since October 7 spiralled to new depths.

23 hours ago
People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease

Life

Honduras: Dengue emergency increases in Cortés department

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

8 hours ago
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley

World

Israel hits apartment block in first strike on heart of Beirut

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley - Copyright AFP KENZO...

24 hours ago
Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the Kenyan-led policing mission into a UN peacekeeping mission Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the Kenyan-led policing mission into a UN peacekeeping mission

World

Haiti security mission extended for one year

Edgard Leblanc Fils, head of the transitional council governing Haiti, told UN he would like the body to consider the possibility of turning the...

13 hours ago