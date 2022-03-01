Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia’s war on Ukraine: Day six situation on the ground

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine Tuesday, Russia is striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop.

Published

Building barricades in Kyiv
Building barricades in Kyiv - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR
Building barricades in Kyiv - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine Tuesday, Russia is striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until “set goals are achieved”.

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the warring sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

The military situation:

– Russia says will continue “until set goals are achieved”

– Satellite images show 65-kilometre (40-mile) column of Russian trucks, armoured vehicles and artillery north of Kyiv

– Citizens build barricades in city centre

– Russia tells residents near Kyiv intelligence structure to evacuate

– Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels link up in a key region in eastern Ukraine, Moscow says

– Ukraine says has taken out hundreds of Russian pieces of weaponry, including 29 aircraft, 29 helicopters and 198 tanks

– Russian shelling of Kharkiv kills 10 or more, wounds 20, Ukraine says

– Ukraine says Russia firing rockets into residential areas after failing to take Kharkiv and Chernihiv

– Russian army sets up checkpoints at southern city of Kherson, mayor says

– Russia says fired long-range high-precision weapons from the sea, hitting two unspecified airfields and three air defence radars

– Russian forces made little progress in past 24 hours and don’t control Ukraine’s airspace, British intelligence says

– France sends hundreds more troops into Romania

– NATO will “defend every inch” of its territory, alliance chief says

The civilian/humanitarian situation:

– UN says 12 million people in Ukraine will need aid

– One million people are displaced within Ukraine, and more than 660,000 have fled abroad, UN says

– China begins evacuating nationals from Ukraine

burs-jh/adp/ach

In this article:Conflict, Military, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

3 hours ago
Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions Many Russians have headed straight to their bank in the wake of western sanctions

World

Russians worry for their savings as ruble tanks

On Monday, the Russian currency plummeted to a historic low, falling to 100 against the dollar and 109.4 against the euro.

23 hours ago
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made the 70-kilometre journey from Lviv to the Polish border town of Medyka Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have made the 70-kilometre journey from Lviv to the Polish border town of Medyka

World

Ukrainian refugees flood Poland where warm soup and solidarity await

Yelena Kleban's life was turned upside down in a matter of minutes when Russian bombs fell on her hometown of Lviv.

23 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

5 hours ago