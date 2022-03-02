Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia’s war on Ukraine: Day seven situation on the ground

Published

Kharkiv is under attack
Kharkiv is under attack - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis
Kharkiv is under attack - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis

On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Wednesday, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine’s second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault. 

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

The military situation:

– Russia says it has taken “full control” of Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea.

– Kherson’s mayor says “We are still Ukraine. Still firm”.

– Ukraine says Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city.

– There is fighting in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s army says.

– Emergency services report four dead, nine wounded in Kharkiv shelling.

– AFP witnesses see rocket damage to security, police and university buildings in Kharkiv.

– Russia steps up bombing of Ukraine’s cities, including west and south of Kyiv.

– With Western observers noticing a Russian military column outside Kyiv, the capital remains braced for a possible assault.

– Spain is the latest country to announce supply of “military hardware” to Ukraine.

The military toll

– Ukraine claims 5,840 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict so far, a claim which cannot be verified.

– Russia acknowledges that it has sustained losses, but so far has given no figures.

– According to the Russian defence ministry, its forces have destroyed over 1,500 Ukrainian military elements including 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks.

– Ukraine denies suffering military losses on this scale.

The humanitarian toll

– Tuesday’s Russian attack on a Kyiv TV tower killed 5, Ukraine says.

– More than 350 civilians have died in the conflict so far, including 14 children, Ukraine says.

– UN says nearly 836,000 people have fled conflict.

burs-jh/sjw/spm

In this article:Conflict, Military, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

22 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

23 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

23 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv. This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv.

World

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

The Russian military advance on Kyiv has momentarily stalled, hampered by Ukrainian resistance as well as fuel and food shortages.

18 hours ago