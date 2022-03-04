Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Blasts at nuclear power station: an image grab from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority showing multiple blasts at the plant - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFAN

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– Nuclear plant shelled then taken –

A fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia is put out, with Ukraine accusing Russia of “nuclear terror” in shelling the plant.

Russian troops later take over the site of the reactors, which generate a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity, after firefighters say they were prevented from reaching the blaze for hours.

– West slams ‘recklessness’ –

Western leaders lash Moscow’s “recklessness” in attacking the power station, with Britain calling a United Nations Security Council meeting after Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russia threatened “the safety of all of Europe”.

Kyiv says no leaks has been detected after the Zaporizhzhia shelling.

– NATO rejects no-fly zone –

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance will not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine after Kyiv calls for one to help stop Russia’s bombing of its cities.

– ‘Numerous rapes’: Kyiv –

Ukraine’s foreign minister claims there have been “numerous cases” of Russian troops raping Ukrainian women and calls for an international tribunal on war crimes.

– More than 1.2 million flee –

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded last week, the UN says.

– Stocks plunge –

European markets plunge more than three percent after Russia takes control of the continent’s biggest nuclear power plant.

– Moscow media blackout –

Russia admits to “limiting” access to news websites including the BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, independent Russian site Meduza and Germany’s Deutsche Welle, with Facebook also blocked.

– Jail terms for ‘fake news’ –

Russian lawmakers approve a law imposing 15-year jail sentences for fake news about the Russian armed forces which many fear could severely curtail reporting.

– Rights group raided –

Police raid the offices of Russia’s top rights group, Memorial, which was ordered to close late last year amid an international outcry.

– Russia isolated –

Russia is more isolated than ever after a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council for a probe into violations committed during the war on Ukraine, with only Eritrea siding with Moscow.

– Humanitarian corridors agreed –

Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from as yet unspecified cities.

– Invasion going ‘to plan’: Putin –

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow’s advance is going “according to plan”.

– ‘Assassinate him’ –

Senior US Republican senator Lindsey Graham calls for “somebody in Russia” to assassinate Putin.

– Russia’s Black Sea push –

Russian forces take the Black Sea port of Kherson as it appears Moscow is trying to cut Ukraine’s entire access to the sea, with the besieged port of Mariupol in the east without water or power.

– EU sets up humanitarian hubs –

The EU is setting up humanitarian hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia to channel aid and medical supplies to Ukraine.

– Lukoil calls for end to war –

Sanctioned Russian oil giant Lukoil calls for a halt to fighting in Ukraine, one of the first major domestic firms to speak out against Moscow’s invasion.

– Yandex on ropes –

Russian tech giant Yandex warns it may default on its debt after being suspended from trading on New York’s digital stock exchange.

– China bank pulls plug on Russia, Belarus –

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank suspends business with Russia and Belarus in a sign of their pariah status over the war in Ukraine, as credit agencies give Russian debt a junk rating.

burs-arb-fg/bp