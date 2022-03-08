Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Published

People help an elderly woman in a wheelchair flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv
People help an elderly woman in a wheelchair flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS
People help an elderly woman in a wheelchair flee the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– US bans Russian oil –

President Joe Biden announces a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, saying Ukraine will “never be a victory for Putin”.

Britain also says it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Crude prices surge, with the benchmark Brent jumping 6.8 percent.

Norway — Europe’s largest gas supplier after Russia — says it cannot increase gas deliveries because its fields are already operating at full capacity.

– Polish jets for Ukraine –

Poland is “ready” to hand its Mig-29 fighter jets to the United States, the foreign ministry says, under a scheme that would see the planes given to Ukraine.

– Zelensky defiant, but nods to Russia –

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, invoking the wartime defiance of British prime minister Winston Churchill, vows to “fight to the end” in a historic virtual speech to UK lawmakers.

Separately, in a nod to Russia he says he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, one of the main bones of contention with Moscow.

– Evacuations begin –

Ukraine  evacuates civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy under a deal with Moscow to hold fire and set up humanitarian corridors in cities besieged by Russian forces.

Two convoys ferry the evacuees to the city of Lokhvytsia, around 150 kilometres (93 miles) to the southwest in Ukrainian-held territory.

Kyiv and its Western allies had rejected a previous proposal to evacuate Ukrainians to Russia and Belarus.

– New ceasefire –

Moscow announces a new humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of the civilian population.

Russia proposes to agree the routes and start time of the humanitarian corridors with Ukraine “before 03:00 MSK on March 9”, Russian news agencies report. 

Ukraine accused Russia of violating a Tuesday ceasefire in the southern port city of Mariupol, where civilians are trapped in “apocalyptic” conditions, according to the Red Cross.

– Thousands of Russians killed: Pentagon –

The United States estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the nearly two-week-old invasion. Russia has not given an update since March 2 when it announced 498 troops had been killed.

– 21 killed in airstrike –

At least 21 people, including two children, were killed in air strikes on Sumy on Monday night, hours before the evacuations began.

Thousands attempt to board packed trains out of Odessa, Ukraine’s main port which is also bracing for attack.

Three adults were killed and three children wounded when an anti-personnel mine exploded under their car on a road in the Chernigiv region north of Kyiv, Ukraine’s ombudsman said.

– BBC to resume Russia reporting –

The BBC announces that it is resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined tough new media laws imposed to muffle dissent over Moscow’s invasion.

– Two million refugees –

The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million.

Poland alone has received 1.2 million people.

– China’s Xi urges restraint –

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges “maximum restraint” over Ukraine but stops short of condemning the Russian invasion in a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany.

– Shell, BP halt oil, gas purchases – 

Energy multinationals Shell and BP say they will stop purchasing Russian crude oil and gas.

– McDonald’s closes Russian restaurants –

Fast-food giant McDonald’s says it is closing its 850 restaurants in Russia, joining a growing tide of companies pulling out of the country.

burs-cb-jmy/imm

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Will Russia go broke – It’s possible, and China can’t help

Russia has literally taken on an unlimited liability scenario with very limited assets and no exit strategy.

8 hours ago
Members of Afghanistan's Powerful Women Movement attempted to donate blood on International Women's Day, but were turned away by authorities Members of Afghanistan's Powerful Women Movement attempted to donate blood on International Women's Day, but were turned away by authorities

World

Afghanistan marks muted women’s day under Taliban eyes

Afghanistan marked International Women's Day in muted fashion Tuesday, with activists cowed by the threat of arrest or detention.

9 hours ago
View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil View of the Presidente Bernardes refinery of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, in Cubatao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Business

Petrobras share prices plunge after Bolsonaro criticism

Shares in Brazilian oil company Petrobras plummeted more than seven percent Monday.

20 hours ago
The urban climber draped a Ukrainian flag on the building The urban climber draped a Ukrainian flag on the building

World

Urban climbers scale Paris’ highest tower to show solidarity with Ukraine

Two young French urban climbers scaled the tallest building in Paris with no ropes or special equipment in an act of solidarity with Ukraine.

17 hours ago