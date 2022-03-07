Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Evacuees cross a destroyed bridge as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– New plan for evacuations –

Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors from 0700 GMT on Tuesday to allow civilians to evacuate from several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv and the port city of Mariupol.

It lists evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy — all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

– No conscripts fighting: Putin –

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that “professional” soldiers fulfilling “fixed objectives” are leading the war in Ukraine.

– ‘Russia scuppering evacuations’ –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of scuppering the evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors by using tanks, rocket launchers and mines.

– No ‘noteworthy’ Russian advances –

Russia has committed nearly all its combat power stationed along the border into Ukraine, the Pentagon says.

Russian forces “really haven’t made any noteworthy progress in the last few days”, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says.

– ‘Results’ at talks –

Kyiv’s presidential advisor says a third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on the Belarus-Poland border brought some “positive results” on opening up humanitarian corridors.

However, Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow’s expectations from the talks “were not fulfilled”.

Turkey announces it will host Russia’s and Ukraine’s foreign ministers for talks Thursday.

– Shelled while fleeing –

Russia steps up its shelling of cities, including the town of Gostomel near Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolayiv in the southwest.

Tens of thousands are still trapped without water or power in the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation attempts.

– Vow to further punish Russia –

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain vow to “continue raising the costs on Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House says after video teleconference talks.

– Bakery hit –

At least 13 people are killed by shelling at an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometres west of Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services say.

– Fierce fighting around Kyiv –

Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents describe ferocious fighting on Kyiv’s northwestern edge, including street battles and hand-to-hand combat, that could soon spread to the besieged capital.

– Foreign footballers can leave Russia –

Foreign footballers and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere, FIFA announces.

Sports bodies have barred Russia from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine and FIFA says the new measures were designed “to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia” should they wish to leave.

– UN seeks safe aid delivery –

The United Nations needs safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones in Ukraine, a senior official tells the Security Council.

“Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies,” undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths tells an emergency meeting.

– Oil, gas prices rocket –

Oil prices hit a near 14-year high and European and UK natural gas prices reach record levels after the United States proposes an embargo on Russian oil imports.

The leaders of Germany, Britain and the Netherlands warn against such a ban, however, saying it could put Europe’s energy security at risk.

The price of nickel, of which Russia is a major producer, soars 90 percent to hit a record high over supply fears.

– Debts paid in rubles –

Russia says it will allow Russian companies and individuals to repay debts to creditors in “hostile” nations, including the US, EU, Britain, Canada and Japan, in the battered national currency, the ruble.

– Russians need clothes: Uniqlo –

Japanese casual wear giant Uniqlo defends a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Clothing is a necessity of life,” says Tadashi Yanai, president of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing.

– 1.7 million refugees –

The UN says 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

burs-ach/imm