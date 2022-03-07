Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv has endured almost non-stop fire in recent days - Copyright AFP Louisa GOULIAMAKI

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– ‘Results’ at talks –

Kyiv’s presidential advisor says a third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia on the Belarus-Poland border brought some “positive results” on opening up humanitarian corridors.

However, Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow’s expectations from the talks “were not fulfilled”.

Turkey announces it will host Russia’s and Ukraine’s foreign ministers for talks Thursday.

– Shelled while fleeing –

Russia steps up its shelling of cities, including the town of Gostomel near Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolayiv in the southwest.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky accuses Russian troops of the “deliberate murder” of civilians after a family with two children was killed by shelling while trying to flee the town of Irpin.

Tens of thousands are still trapped without water or power in the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation attempts.

– Vow to further punish Russia –

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain vow to “continue raising the costs on Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House says after video teleconference talks.

– Bakery hit –

At least 13 people are killed by shelling at an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometres west of Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services say.

– Fierce fighting around Kyiv –

Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents describe ferocious fighting on Kyiv’s northwestern edge, including street battles and hand-to-hand combat, that could soon spread to the besieged capital.

– EU to consider membership bids –

EU members agree to start the lengthy process of examining membership bids submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

– Rock-solid friendship –

China’s foreign minister says the friendship between Beijing and Moscow is “rock solid” despite the Russian invasion and offers to help mediate.

– Oil, gas prices rocket –

Oil prices hit a near 14-year high and European and UK natural gas prices reach record levels after the United States proposes an embargo on Russian oil imports.

The leaders of Germany, Britain and the Netherlands warn against such a ban, however, saying it could put Europe’s energy security at risk.

The price of nickel, of which Russia is a major producer, soars 90 percent to hit a record high over supply fears.

– Debts paid in rubles –

Russia says it will allow Russian companies and individuals to repay debts to creditors in “hostile” nations, including the US, EU, Britain, Canada and Japan in the battered national currency, the ruble.

– Russia snubs international court –

Russia snubs a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague at which Ukraine seeks an immediate order to halt the conflict.

– Russians need clothes: Uniqlo –

Japanese casual wear giant Uniqlo defends a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Clothing is a necessity of life,” says Tadashi Yanai, president of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing.

– Visas row –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his government from accusations of being unwelcoming to Ukrainian refugees, saying it has granted only about 50 visas so far because of the need to screen all newcomers for security reasons.

– 1.7 million refugees –

The UN says 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

