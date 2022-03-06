Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered combatants - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– Fierce battles –

Ukraine’s military says it is fighting “fierce battles” with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolaiv, which controls the road to the country’s biggest port Odessa in the west.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that Russia is preparing to bombard the historic city near the Romanian and Moldovan borders.

– Chernihiv pummelled –

Dozens of civilians are being killed in the battle for Chernihiv in the north, with those who remain in the city living in craters or among the ruins. AFP has witnessed scenes of devastation.

– Mariupol evacuation fails again –

Attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol — which has neither power nor water — fail for a second day.

The Red Cross describes “devastating scenes of human suffering” in the battered Sea of Azov port.

– Deadly and indiscriminate –

The Russian push on Kyiv is becoming more deadly and indiscriminate despite Moscow’s denials that it is targeting civilian areas. People are fleeing the towns of Bucha and Irpin as they are pounded by air strikes.

– Airport destroyed –

A barrage of Russian missiles destroy Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine, Zelensky says.

– Refugee crisis: fastest since WWII –

Ukraine is the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, says the UN. More than 1.5 million people have fled into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded on February 24.

– Polish jets deal –

The United States says it is working on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with fighter jets that its pilots are trained to fly.

Zelensky had pleaded with former Warsaw Pact countries in eastern Europe to give Ukraine Russian-made warplanes.

– Russia limits essential food sales –

Russian shops are told to limit sales of essential foodstuffs to counter black market speculation as Western sanctions bite.

– 1,100 held at Russia protests –

More than 1,000 people are held across Russia after new protests against the war in Ukraine, bringing to 10,000 the number arrested since the invasion began, according to a monitor.

– Zelensky’s plea to US –

Zelensky phones President Joe Biden after pressing US lawmakers for an embargo on Russian oil imports. The White House is against a ban for fear of driving up prices.

– Putin: Ukraine could cease to exist –

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine it may cease to exist as a state if leaders “continue to do what they are doing”.

He also says countries imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will be considered combatants, while equating sanctions with a declaration of a war.

– Visa and Mastercard ban –

Credit card giants Visa and Mastercard refuse to do business with Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine but Russian banks say they will use China’s UnionPay system.

– Macron, Erdogan call Putin –

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold separate telephone talks with Putin, with Turkey calling for an “urgent general ceasefire”.

– Peace prospects ‘not great’ –

Israel’s premier Naftali Bennett says the chances of stopping fighting were “not great”, after Kyiv had asked Israel to launch a dialogue with Moscow.

– Media blackout –

A host of international broadcasters, including the BBC and CNN, say they will stop reporting from Russia because of a new law threatening up to 15 years in jail for “fake news” about its invasion.

Independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says it will also have to stop its reporting of the war.

– No ticket out –

Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot says it is suspending all its international flights except to Belarus.

