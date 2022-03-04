Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

An image grab from a livestream from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Authority showing multiple blasts at the plant - Copyright ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR AUTHORITY/AFP -

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– Nuclear plant shelled then taken –

A fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia is put out, with Ukraine accusing Russia of “nuclear terror” in shelling the plant.

Russian troops later take over the site of the reactors, which generate a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity, after firefighters say they were prevented from reaching the blaze for hours.

– West slams ‘recklessness’ –

At a United Nations Security Council meeting, the US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says Russia’s “reckless” overnight attack “represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world”.

Moscow’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denies that Russian forces had shelled the plant, saying the statements “are simply untrue”.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), offers to travel to Ukraine to negotiate with Ukraine and Russia on ensuring the safety of nuclear sites.

– Putin ready for dialogue –

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Moscow is ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met.

– New talks? –

Ukraine plans to hold a third round of talks this weekend with Russian officials to try to end the fighting, one of Kyiv’s negotiators says.

– ‘Not over soon’ –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that the war in Ukraine “may not be over soon” and that the US and European allies must sustain tough pressure on Russia until it ends.

– G7 threatens further sanctions –

G7 foreign ministers warn that Russia will face further “severe sanctions” for its invasion, and call on Moscow to stop its attacks near nuclear power plants.

– NATO rejects no-fly zone –

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance will not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine after Kyiv calls for one to help stop Russia’s bombing of its cities.

– Moscow media blackout –

Russia blocks social media staple Facebook in the country, part of an unprecedented government crackdown on independent media and activists since the start of the invasion.

– Jail terms for ‘fake news’ –

Putin signs a law imposing 15-year jail sentences for fake news about the Russian armed forces which many fear could severely curtail reporting.

– BBC, Novaya Gazeta react –

The BBC says it is halting its coverage in Russia, as the new legislation “appears to criminalise independent journalism”.

And Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta says it is deleting content over the new law.

– Russia isolated –

Russia is more isolated than ever after a historic vote at the UN Human Rights Council for a probe into violations committed during the war on Ukraine, with only Eritrea siding with Moscow.

– Russia’s Black Sea push –

Russian forces take the Black Sea port of Kherson as it appears Moscow is trying to cut Ukraine’s entire access to the sea, with the besieged port of Mariupol in the east without water or power.

– 47 killed in northern city –

Forty-seven people have been killed following a Russian air strike in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional authorities say.

– ‘Numerous rapes’: Kyiv –

Ukraine’s foreign minister claims there have been “numerous cases” of Russian troops raping Ukrainian women and calls for an international tribunal on war crimes.

– More than 1.2 million flee –

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded last week, the UN says.

– Stocks sink, gas, oil soar –

Global stock markets fall, gas prices reach a record high, and oil prices soar as investors fear the risk of an escalation after Russia attacked the nuclear power plant.

– Hunger threat –

The United Nations’ World Food Programme warns about a looming food crisis in Ukraine in conflict areas, while disruptions in production and exports could lead to food insecurity globally.

burs-arb-fg-jmy/imm