Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol - Copyright AFP SANJAY KANOJIA

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

– Russia moves on Kyiv –

Fears are mounting that Ukraine capital will soon be encircled, with armoured vehicles rolling up to the northeastern edge.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko says half the Kyiv population has already fled.

But he warns the city is now “a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified”.

– ‘No progress’ in talks –

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba make “no progress” in their talks in Turkey, their first face-to-face meet since Moscow launched its invasion.

– Fury at children’s hospital attack –

Ukraine accuses Russia of a “war crime” over an attack on a children’s hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol that killed three including a child.

The Russian army claims the attack was a “staged provocation” by Ukraine.

– 71 children killed –

At least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since the Russian invasion began, Ukraine says.

– Mariupol under new attack –

Mariupol comes under fresh attack, with the city council reporting Russian air strikes on residential buildings.

More than 1,200 civilians have been killed in the 10-day siege of the port, its mayor says.

The Red Cross calls the situation there “apocalyptic” after more than a week without water, power or heat. Safe routes out have repeatedly come under attack.

– 80,000 evacuated –

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated from areas surrounding Kyiv and Sumy over the past two days, the Ukrainian government says,

Another 3,000 were taken “with difficulty” from Izyum, a city in eastern Ukraine, it says.

– US threatens more sanctions –

The United States and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Moscow because “the atrocities that they’re committing against civilians seem to be intensifying”, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says.

– EU douses Ukraine’s hopes –

European Union leaders tell Ukraine there is no fast way to join the bloc, with Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte saying membership is “something for the long term, if at all”.

– Abramovich assets frozen –

Britain freezes the assets of Roman Abramovich and six other Russian oligarchs, including what London describes as President Vladimir Putin’s “right-hand man”, Rosneft chief Igor Sechin.

Abramovich will now not be able to sell Chelsea Football Club, nor the club sign new players.

– Invasion damage bill hits $100 bln –

The Russian invasion has so far done around $100 billion worth of damage to roads, bridges and businesses in Ukraine, dealing a huge hit to its economy, Kyiv says.

– Putin: Sanctions will hike food prices –

The Russian president says oil and gas exports will not stop but warns food prices will soar because of sanctions since Moscow is one of the world’s top fertiliser producers.

– Britain urges G7 oil ban –

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss calls on the G7 to ban Russian oil imports after the US and Britain said they were “cutting the artery” of the Russian economy.

But fellow G7 members France, Germany, Italy and Japan are wary of such a move.

– US warns on biological weapons –

Washington rejects Russian claims it is involved in bio-weapons research in Ukraine and warns Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons.

– 2.3 million flee –

The UN says more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine — more than half to Poland.

burs-fg-jmy/bp