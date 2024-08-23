Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russians mark year since Prigozhin’s death with flowers, tributes

AFP

Published

Prigozhin died in an aeroplane crash two months after his mutiny
Prigozhin died in an aeroplane crash two months after his mutiny - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
Prigozhin died in an aeroplane crash two months after his mutiny - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

At a curbside tribute to Russian paramilitary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow, just a few hundred metres from the Kremlin, streams of his supporters came Friday to lay bouquets of flowers.

The late mercenary boss died a year ago, two months after leading an armed rebellion against Russia’s military leadership, but he is still revered by many who see him as a patriot. 

“For me it was such a blow,” a masked man visiting the memorial said of Prigozhin’s death, wishing to remain anonymous.

“He tried to tell it like it is,” he added, calling the mutiny a “mistake” but praising the Wagner group founder for speaking truth to power.

Plain-spoken and often vulgar, Prigozhin recruited tens of thousands of men, many of them prison convicts, to prosecute some of Russia’s longest and bloodiest offensives in the first year-and-a-half of its assault on Ukraine.

Thousands of his fighters were killed in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, an offensive that Prigozhin called a “meat grinder” and that resulted in the city’s complete destruction.

In the months leading up to his aborted mutiny, he had taken to angry criticism of Russia’s military leaders — then defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov — on an almost daily basis, shared in audio recordings published on his social media pages.

“For me it is courage, charisma, heroism,” 23-year-old student Aleksei Bogomolov told AFP of Prigozhin’s qualities while visiting the memorial.

“I believe with my soul that he is alive,” he added, an apparent reference to conspiracy theories that he was not really killed when his private jet exploded mid-air, but had instead disappeared into hiding.

– ‘It’s a brotherhood’ –

A former hotdog seller and convicted criminal, Prigozhin became acquainted with future president Vladimir Putin some time in the 1990s, later running catering businesses that served the Kremlin, the army and Russian schools.

Nicknamed “Putin’s chef”, his influence quickly grew and he won millions of dollars’ worth of government contracts.

He is believed to have founded the Wagner Group some time in 2014 to support Russian paramilitaries in east Ukraine, setting up the venture alongside shadowy former military officer Dmitry Utkin.

Both men were killed when their plane crashed en route from Moscow to Saint Petersburg in unexplained circumstances on 23 August 2023.

Wagner soldier Ivan Glushkov, who came to the memorial, said the date of Prigozhin’s death had become an important occasion in his military unit’s calendar.

“Wagner is a brotherhood. That says it all,” the 41-year-old said.

The day after the plane crash, Putin praised the late renegade as a “talented businessman” who made “serious mistakes”.

The Kremlin has always denied responsibility for the crash, with Putin saying a hand grenade could have exploded on board and implying the passengers might have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The rebellion — in which Prigozhin took control of Russia’s military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then advanced on Moscow — represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s near quarter of a century in power.

He was greeted by cheering crowds after calling off the mutiny, and many Russians saluted the mercenary boss and his fighters as heroes.

“They were there so that we could live peacefully here,” said 39-year-old volunteer Svetlana of Wagner’s fighters in Ukraine and other countries.

“Their meaning of life was to serve the Fatherland,” she said.

In this article:Conflict, prigozhin, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

23 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

18 hours ago
Apple has long touted the vetting process at its App Store as the best way for iPhone users to make sure hackers or snoops are not sneaking malicious code onto devices Apple has long touted the vetting process at its App Store as the best way for iPhone users to make sure hackers or snoops are not sneaking malicious code onto devices

Tech & Science

Apple to let iPhone users in Europe delete its App Store

Apple will allow iPhone and iPad users in the European Union delete the App Store or its Safari browser.

24 hours ago
The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa The African Union's health agency Africa said200,000 doses of the drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa

Tech & Science

Tackling global tuberculosis: WHO and MSF-led propose endTB treatments

The study is based on new regimens comprised of all-oral medicines and a much shorter treatment duration of nine months compared to 18.

22 hours ago