World

Russian regulator says French radio RFI’s website blocked

Published

The watchdog did not say how the radio station had violated the law
Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Friday blocked access to the website of French radio station RFI for violating a law banning the dissemination of false or extremist information.

It did not specify how the radio station had fallen foul of the law.

The RFI website appeared in Roskomnadzor’s database of blocked websites and AFP journalists in Moscow were unable to access the station’s English, French or Russian-language websites. 

Russia has accelerated efforts to silence independent media and government opponents since the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine on Frbruary 24.

It has restricted access to dozens of independent media outlets, also blocking access to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It blocked access to the Russian-language website of the independent news outlet The Moscow Times over its coverage of Ukraine on Friday.

