Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum

AFP

Published

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China, where he will meet President Xi Jinping and attend a business forum
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China, where he will meet President Xi Jinping and attend a business forum - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP/File Dmitry ASTAKHOV
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China, where he will meet President Xi Jinping and attend a business forum - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP/File Dmitry ASTAKHOV

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in China, Moscow’s foreign ministry said, for a visit in which he will meet with President Xi Jinping and ink a series of deals on infrastructure and trade.

Mishustin arrived late Monday in Shanghai, the ministry said, where he was greeted at the airport by Moscow’s ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and Beijing’s top diplomat to Russia Zhang Hanhui.

He will take part in a Russian-Chinese Business Forum and visit a petrochemical research institute in Shanghai, the Kremlin said, as well as hold talks with “representatives of Russian business circles”.

That forum has invited a number of sanctioned Russian tycoons — including from the key fertiliser, steel and mining sectors — as well as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who handles energy issues, Bloomberg reported.

China last year became the top energy customer for Russia, whose gas exports had otherwise plummeted after a flurry of Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Mishustin will then travel to Beijing, where he will meet with Xi and Premier Li Qiang, Russian state media TASS has said.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts, with their strategic partnership having only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.

While China says it is a neutral party in that war, it has refused to condemn Russia for the invasion.

In February, Beijing released a paper calling for a “political settlement” to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

During a March summit in Moscow, Xi invited President Vladimir Putin to visit Beijing.

Analysts say China holds the upper hand in the relationship with Russia, and that its sway is growing as Moscow’s international isolation deepens.

In this article:Business, China, Diplomacy, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Gardeners have traditionally viewed weeds as a menace to be eradicated Gardeners have traditionally viewed weeds as a menace to be eradicated

World

Weeds grow at London’s Chelsea Flower Show

Nettles, dandelions, brambles: weeds -- once considered a scourge -- are taking pride of place at London's Chelsea Flower Show.

13 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination

World

Florida law puts a brake on hiring of undocumented workers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - Copyright TAUSEEF MUSTAFAGerard MARTINEZBenjamin Perez cleans houses in Miami...

23 hours ago

Business

Meta hit with record 1.2-billion-euro fine over EU data rules

Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for transferring EU user data to the United States.

8 hours ago
Drought, conflict and low stocks are creating a perfect storm on global wheat markets. Drought, conflict and low stocks are creating a perfect storm on global wheat markets.

Business

Kansas farmers abandon wheat fields hit by severe drought and cold

Farmers in Kansas are abandoning their winter wheat crops after a severe drought and damaging cold-ravaged farms.

12 hours ago