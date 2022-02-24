Connect with us

Russian missile strikes and invasion of Ukraine accelerating

Active combat is now underway. across Ukraine..

Russian forces are taking part in joint military exercises with the military in Ukraine's neighbour Belarus
Russia has declared war on Ukraine. Active combat is now underway across Ukraine. Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have made precision attacks on Ukrainian air bases and military targets and troops have landed in the south of Ukraine. Troops are also reported to have attacked from Belarus by the Ukrainian military. The multi-target strike included the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Mariupol,  and Kharkov.  Russia claims to have disabled Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia has reportedly warned that any “interference” with the invasion will lead to “consequences”. Ukraine has declared martial law and a state of emergency.

Ukraine claims to have shot down some Russian aircraft during the attacks. Russia denies losing any planes. Intense Russian shelling has been reported from multiple locations in Ukraine. Border detachments and checkpoints have also come under attack.

Ukraine has confirmed the invasion. The US has condemned the attack and vowed a global response without specifics. These attacks effectively end any possible diplomatic solution. NATO  has also condemned the Russian attack. No official EU response has yet been made. The UN Security Council has held an emergency meeting.

Twitter has been running a lengthy list of developments as they happen.  Social media is rattling with more than news:

One post on Twitter was a request from the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center asking people not to reveal the movements of Ukrainian forces on social media.

A video of a Russian missile launch by Russian citizens.

Oil prices have risen almost immediately to over $100 per barrel.

Further details are expected shortly.

Russia invades Ukraine, Russian attacks Feb 23 2022, Russian missile strikes Ukraine, Russian troop movements Ukraine
Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

