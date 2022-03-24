Connect with us

Russian journalist killed in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

Russian journalist Oksana Baulina, was killed on Wednesday while reporting for the news website The Insider.

At least six people are killed in the bombing of the Retroville shopping centre in northwest Kyiv. — © AFP
At least six people are killed in the bombing of the Retroville shopping centre in northwest Kyiv. — © AFP

Oksana Baulina, a journalist for The Insider, died under fire in Kyiv. She was filming the destruction after Russian troops shelled the Podil district of the capital.

The 42-year-old, who previously worked as a producer for jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, had been reporting for an independent Russian investigative website, The Insider.

She was killed in a rocket strike on a shopping center in the Podil district while filming destruction in the area. One other person was killed and two others injured, reports the BBC.

The Insider added: “We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists.”

Baulina started her career at outlets including Time Out Moscow and In Style, according to the Guardian. After about a decade, she shifted to more political topics, taking on the title of producer for Alexander Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

She was briefly jailed when Russian police stormed the group’s headquarters where she was coordinating a live broadcast from a national rally. Baulina left Russia in 2021 but continued to report for the Insider and Coda Story.

Sergiy Tomilenko, head of the Ukrainian journalists’ union, confirmed the death in a statement on Facebook, saying that Baulina was reporting on the aftermath of shelling when she was hit by fresh fire.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has condemned the killing of Russian journalist Oksana Baulina in Kyiv on March 23.

In a statement, Azoulay said, “I condemn the killing of Oksana Baulina and reiterate my call to respect the United Nations Security Council resolution 2222 (2015) on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in times of conflict, in order to allow the free flow of information, and ensure the rights of journalists to inform the world about the realities of war.”

