Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta

Published

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing (right) with Russian defence chief Sergei Shoigu (left) last year. Moscow is a major ally and arms supplier to Myanmar
Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing (right) with Russian defence chief Sergei Shoigu (left) last year. Moscow is a major ally and arms supplier to Myanmar - Copyright Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/File Vadim SAVITSKY, Handout
Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing (right) with Russian defence chief Sergei Shoigu (left) last year. Moscow is a major ally and arms supplier to Myanmar - Copyright Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/File Vadim SAVITSKY, Handout

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is “justified” and demonstrates Moscow’s position as a world power, Myanmar’s junta said on Friday, backing its major ally and arms supplier.

The dawn invasion of troops and tanks accompanied by airstrikes on Ukrainian cities has sparked outrage across the world, with the United States and its allies responding with a barrage of sanctions. 

But junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Moscow’s military had “carried out what is justified for the sustainability of their country’s sovereignty”. 

“Russia shows its position to the world as a world power,” he added in the statement, which was also released in Russian.

Moscow is a major ally and arms supplier to Myanmar’s generals and has repeatedly shielded the isolated country at the United Nations.

Last year junta chief Min Aung Hlaing met the head of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in Moscow to discuss “potential military technical cooperation”.

He later told Moscow’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Myanmar’s army had “become one of the strongest in the region” thanks to his country’s help, according to Russian news agency TASS.

More than 1,500 civilians have been killed since the junta took power in a coup last year, according to a local monitoring group, as it wages a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Earlier this week a UN expert on Myanmar said Russia — along with other major ally China — was continuing to supply the military with weapons, including fighter jets and armoured vehicles.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Myanmar, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv Smoke was rising over the town of Gostomel, near the Antonov Airport, as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled for an airfield at the gateway to Kyiv

World

Russian soldiers drop from sky at edge of Kyiv

The Russian forces came in shooting as they dropped from the open doors of helicopters to gain control of a strategic airport.

16 hours ago

World

Ukraine flags fly in Europe and beyond against Putin’s ‘surreal war’

Protesters turned out in cities around the world to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "surreal war".

14 hours ago

World

‘Multi-pronged’ Russian assault aims to encircle Ukraine forces

Russia's military strike against Ukraine is designed to claim air superiority before ground troops encircle Ukrainian forces.

18 hours ago
US jobless claims drop for fifth straight week US jobless claims drop for fifth straight week

Business

Fewer Americans collecting unemployment than at any time since 1970

Fewer Americans are collecting unemployment benefits than at any time in the last half-century.

18 hours ago