Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian drone barrage kills three elderly couples in east Ukraine

AFP

Published

Ukrainian rescuers cleaning rubble of a residential building following the overnight drone attack
Ukrainian rescuers cleaning rubble of a residential building following the overnight drone attack - Copyright AFP Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
Ukrainian rescuers cleaning rubble of a residential building following the overnight drone attack - Copyright AFP Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

A Russian drone attack that targeted cities across Ukraine killed three elderly couples in a Soviet-era residential block in the eastern city of Sumy, prosecutors said.

Moscow has pummelled Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones or missiles almost daily since it invaded in early 2022.

Images distributed by emergency services showed a gaping hole in the side of the building and rescue workers digging through debris for survivors.

“This is a terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime. It is very important that the world does not pause in putting pressure on Russia for this terror,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the barrage killed three couples — six men and women between the ages of 61 and 74.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets had earlier said a child was among the wounded. 

Sumy lies just over the border from Russia in northeastern Ukraine and has been targeted regularly in Russian aerial attacks. Around 255,000 people lived there before the war.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had attacked with 81 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed type.

Ukraine’s air defence units downed 37 of the drones in various regions, including in Sumy and near the capital Kyiv.

In the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea, officials said Russian drones targeted the port town of Izmail, one of several important Ukrainian export hubs.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Thursday that Russia was now launching Shahed drones charged with shrapnel “to increase the number of civilian casualties”.

Separate Russian attacks killed one person and wounded 12 more, including two children, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin said it annexed in late 2022. 

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Sumy, Toll, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States

Social Media

Blurred posts, banned accounts: Abortion groups decry Meta ‘suppression’

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook.

24 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Federal workers buyout — Utterly clueless, incredibly expensive, and much worse

Conservatives don’t know how to govern. This is proof.

3 hours ago
Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked.

Social Media

Influential podcasts fuel ‘harmful’ health misinformation

Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnuj Chopra with Rachel Blundy in LondonUnfounded cancer cures, dubious anti-vaccine narratives,...

24 hours ago
affordable housing affordable housing

Business

Canada invests $3.5M in new housing innovation hub to fast-track affordable solutions

Canada's housing crisis has left millions struggling to find affordable, sustainable homes.

9 hours ago