Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian defence minister reappears after 2-week absence

Published

Shoigu reportedly last appeared in public on March 11
Shoigu reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 - Copyright Philippine Volcanology and Seismology/AFP Handout
Shoigu reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 - Copyright Philippine Volcanology and Seismology/AFP Handout

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu reappeared on television images broadcast Saturday, after his two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.

The defence ministry published a video showing Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, chairing a meeting on Russia’s weapons budget.

No dates accompany the images on state television but Shoigu refers to a finance ministry meeting that Russian news agencies reported took place on Friday.

The minister said arms orders and supplies are taking place as planned “despite difficulties we are having today” from the international sanctions imposed on Russia over its military action in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Kremlin referred to a conversation between the minister and Putin on the occasion of a report on developments of the “special military operation” at a meeting of the Russian security council, brushing aside speculation about Shoigu’s prolonged absence.

Shoigu reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 despite his leading role in Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Some Russian media reports have speculated that he could have health problems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to quell such rumours however, telling journalists: “The defence minister has a lot to take care of at the moment. There is a special military operation going on.

“This is not the moment for media activity,” he added.

The defence minister, 66, usually features regularly on state television broadcasts and has been filmed going on expeditions into the Siberian wilderness with Putin.

In this article:Conflict, Politics, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Last person out of Russia, turn off the propaganda

Russians aren’t waiting to see what happens next.

18 hours ago
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish

World

Australia declares ‘mass bleaching’ at Great Barrier Reef

Australia's spectacular Great Barrier Reef is suffering "mass bleaching" as corals lose their colour under the stress of warmer seas.

24 hours ago

Business

U.S. and EU announce massive energy deal to cut reliance on Russia

The U.S. and Eu have announced a major deal to cut Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas.

15 hours ago
Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike" Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike"

World

Australian school students join global climate protest

Hundreds of school students rallied outside Australian PM Scott Morrison's Sydney residence kicking off a "global climate strike."

24 hours ago