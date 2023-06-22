Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian court upholds extension of US reporter’s detention: AFP

AFP

Published

US journalist Evan Gershkovich inside a defendants' cage before his appeal hearing in Russia
US journalist Evan Gershkovich inside a defendants' cage before his appeal hearing in Russia - Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN
US journalist Evan Gershkovich inside a defendants' cage before his appeal hearing in Russia - Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN

A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal to release US reporter Evan Gershkovich from detention in Moscow, an AFP journalist in the courtroom said, ahead of his trial on contested espionage charges.

Gershkovich, whose arrest by Russia’s FSB security services in late March sparked a global outcry, appeared in a glass cage in the Moscow court, and made a heart symbol with his hands to other journalists in the room.

“The court considered the complaint brought by Gershkovich’s defence against the decision to extend his … detention, and ruled that the initial decision should be left unchanged and the complaint of the defendant’s defence should not be satisfied,” the judge said.

Moscow says the sensitivity of the espionage charges means the trial must be held in private and court documents are not being made public.

Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, was the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“We were extremely disappointed by the denial of his appeal,” US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said, addressing journalists outside Moscow City Court.

“Despite Russian officials’ public assertions about Evan’s activities, let me reiterate the US government’s firm position: the charges against him are baseless,” she added. 

– ‘Wrongfully detained’ –

“He’s an innocent journalist, who was carrying out journalistic activities and has been wrongfully detained”.

She added that Russian authorities had denied three consular visits to Gershkovich, partly as the result of a visa disagreement with the United States involving Russian journalists.

Gershkovich’s parents, who left the Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States, were both present in the courtroom, the AFP journalist reported. 

They declined to speak to assembled reporters.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, which vehemently denies the allegations against him, is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

The jail is notorious for keeping detainees in near-total solitude.

In this article:Media, Russia, Trial, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The main acts will start performing on Friday The main acts will start performing on Friday

Entertainment

Elton John and Guns N’Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens

The main acts will start performing on Friday - Copyright AFP/File Toshifumi KITAMURAJames PHEBYThe iconic Glastonbury Festival opens its doors on Wednesday, with 200,000...

23 hours ago
Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials Former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the platform he founded had come under sustained pressure from Indian officials

Business

Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he discussed potential "significant investments" in India after meeting PM Narendra Modi.

24 hours ago
Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023 Pharrell Williams à son premier défilé à Paris pour Louis Vuitton, le 20 juin 2023

Life

Pharrell breaks down barriers between fashion and music

Paris became a playground for Pharrell Williams and his celeb friends at his debut show for Louis Vuitton.

22 hours ago
This handout picture obtained on June 21, 2023 courtesy of GOOD Meat shows a meal made of cultured chicken for JW Marriott hotel This handout picture obtained on June 21, 2023 courtesy of GOOD Meat shows a meal made of cultured chicken for JW Marriott hotel

Life

US approves lab-grown chicken for sale

The United States has granted its first ever approvals to two companies to sell chicken grown directly from animal cells.

17 hours ago