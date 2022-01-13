Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Published

The tiger cub receiving treatment from veterinary doctors at the rare breeds rehabilitation centre in the village of Alekseevka in Russia's Far East - Copyright AFP William WEST

Russian animal rescuers said Wednesday they were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite in the country’s far east.

An emaciated female tiger cub aged around four or five months and suffering from severe frostbite and injuries was found by a local fisherman on a river bank in the south of the Primorye region late last year.

The fisherman reported the find to wildlife carers who evacuated the cub to a rehabilitation centre, said Amur Tiger Centre.

“External examination showed that she was severely exhausted as a result of which the tip of her tail was frostbitten,” the centre said, adding that the cub’s lower jaw also became necrotic after an injury.

The tiger, who weighed just around 20 kilogrammes (44 pounds) — roughly half the norm — when she was found, underwent an intense rehabilitation course and gained about 10 kilogrammes in preparation for surgery. The dead tip of her tail was also cut off. 

Late last week the cub underwent a 2.5-hour operation, with doctors transplanting healthy tissue to repair her jaw.

The surgery was successful but it is too early to make any predictions and say if it will be possible to release the cub back into the wild, said Amur Tiger Centre.

“The most important thing right now is to halt the tissue necrosis and save the tiger’s life,” said Sergei Aramilev, the centre’s head. “People are doing their best.”

Russia and China are home to the big cats which are also known as Siberian tigers and are listed as “endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

There are around 600 tigers in Russia, said Pyotr Osipov, head of the Amur branch at WWF.

“Heavy snowfall and changes in temperature have significantly complicated tigers’ life this winter,” Osipov told AFP, adding that two tiger cubs had recently been found frozen to death.

President Vladimir Putin has personally championed the protection of the Amur tiger.

In 2010, Putin, then the country’s prime minister, hosted an unprecedented 13-state summit that aimed at doubling the big cat’s population.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

11 hours ago
Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

Life

After the Gold Rush: Fishy evidence of San Francisco’s beginnings

An historical investigation puts together some of the pieces that led to the rise of San Francisco as a major city - and it...

15 hours ago
France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed again France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed again

World

France's new-generation nuclear plant delayed again

French electricity firm EDF announced new delays and cost overruns for its troubled new-generation nuclear plant in France.

22 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Baby cheetahs for sale on Facebook? Google search, too? End this, right now

I honestly dread to think how many animals could have been trafficked and abused this way. It’d be a huge number.

4 hours ago