Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russian arrested over ‘destabilisation’ plot for Paris Olympics: prosecutors

AFP

Published

A sign for the Olympics is seen at La Concorde in Paris ahead of the 2024 Games
A sign for the Olympics is seen at La Concorde in Paris ahead of the 2024 Games - Copyright AFP FRANCK FIFE
A sign for the Olympics is seen at La Concorde in Paris ahead of the 2024 Games - Copyright AFP FRANCK FIFE

French police on Tuesday arrested a Russian man suspected of plotting acts of “destabilisation” during the Paris Olympics, prosecutors said.

The man, born in 1984, was held in custody and placed under judicial investigation on suspicion of “organising events likely to lead to destabilisation during the Olympic Games”, a source in the state prosecution service, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

The source said an investigation was opened into “passing intelligence to a foreign power in order to arouse hostilities in France”, adding that the crime was punishable by up to 30 years in jail.

Prosecutors said a visit to the man’s home “at the request of the interior ministry” had uncovered evidence of the suspected plans.

They did not give any details of the alleged plot, except to say that it was not terrorist in nature, and that specialist anti-terrorist prosecutors were not following the case.

Authorities have investigated over a million people, including athletes, coaches, journalists, volunteers, security guards and even local residents near event locations ahead of the Olympics, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told weekly Paris Match on Tuesday.

Of those, 4,360 were denied access to the Games, with people close to Darmanin telling AFP on Sunday that 880 were barred over suspicions of foreign interference.

In recent months, several high-profile stunts have raised suspicion that foreign actors are trying to influence French public opinion or stoke divisions, notably about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or Israel’s campaign in Gaza after the October 7 attack by Hamas.

They include dummy coffins labelled “French soldiers in Ukraine” left by the Eiffel Tower in June and red hands tagged on Paris’s main Holocaust memorial in May.

In October, soon after Hamas’s attack, stars of David were tagged on buildings in the Paris region, with two Moldovans suspected to be working for the Russian FSB security service later arrested.

In this article:2024, Arrest, France, Investigation, oly, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House.

Social Media

‘Sexist’ falsehoods target Kamala Harris after Biden drops out

Kamala Harris faces a wave of gendered disinformation in the race to the White House. - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKIAnuj CHOPRADoctored images, sexual slurs,...

23 hours ago
US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users US and other Western officials have voiced alarm over the popularity of TikTok with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users

Social Media

TikTok: Dodging the popular app’s biggest scams

These are posted by accounts who are really just looking to gain more followers.

19 hours ago
The rate of food price rises in the eurozone slowed significantly in February The rate of food price rises in the eurozone slowed significantly in February

World

New initiatives to promote ‘Food as Medicine’ throughout the US

Access to enough nutritious food is essential for individual well-being.

24 hours ago
Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million) Delivery Hero warned this month it faced a possible fine of more than may exceed 400 million euros ($434 million)

Tech & Science

EU opens probe into possible online food-delivery cartel

The probe comes after surprise raids at the firms, which are two of the largest food delivery companies in Europe.

12 hours ago