Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia working to undermine Moldova vote: US

AFP

Published

Moldova's pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu is the clear favorite against 10 other candidates
Moldova's pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu is the clear favorite against 10 other candidates - Copyright AFP Daniel MIHAILESCU
Moldova's pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu is the clear favorite against 10 other candidates - Copyright AFP Daniel MIHAILESCU

Russia is seeking to undermine Moldova’s upcoming presidential election and has spent millions of dollars on its efforts to do so, the White House said Tuesday.

Moldova is holding a presidential vote as well as a referendum on joining the European Union on Sunday, a decisive moment for the ex-Soviet country of 2.6 million people.

“Russia is working actively to undermine Moldova’s election and its European integration,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

“In the last several months, Moscow has dedicated millions of dollars to influencing Moldova’s presidential election. We assess that this money has gone toward financing its preferred parties and spreading disinformation on social media in favor of their campaigns,” he said.

Kirby has previously accused Russia of seeking to destabilize Moldova, saying last year that its eventual goal was to bring in a pro-Moscow government.

Pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu is the clear favorite against 10 other candidates in the Sunday presidential vote.

Sandu and other high-ranking officials have accused Russia of trying to influence the election as well as the EU referendum.

In this article:moldova, Russia, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Op-Ed: Hating Gen Z -Media beat-ups galore and not a sane word in sight

Meanwhile, Zoomers, ignore the morons and make lives for yourselves outside this sewer.

7 hours ago
Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities Google and Kairos have yet to determine how many of the small nuclear reactors being built to meet the AI energy demand will be located near the tech giant's facilities

Tech & Science

Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos

Google on Monday signed a deal to get electricity from small nuclear reactors to help power artificial intelligence.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

New funding to explore the human genome

TOPMed's data includes 200,000 fully-sequenced human genomes, 22 million CT scan images and other health information.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Consumers long for the past but brace for the future of telecoms

The survey also finds that 43.4 percent say they will never trust AI customer service.

23 hours ago