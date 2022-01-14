Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia-West tensions could be put to UN Security Council: US officials

Published

Latin America and the Caribbean's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2022, compared with 6.2 percent in 2021, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) predicted. - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMAN

If Moscow escalates the Ukrainian security crisis, the United States may refer the matter to the UN Security Council, US officials said Friday, stressing Washington still favors a diplomatic solution.

Tensions have mounted between the West and Russia over accusations Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine.

“If Russia takes action, we’re not going to hesitate to pursue an appropriate response in the Council and defend the principles of the UN Charter,” a US official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

“All options for Security Council response are on the table and we’re discussing all of those with other Security Council members and with partners here in New York,” the official added. “We are looking at the appropriate time to raise the issue in the Council.”

Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbor will never join NATO.

US officials said earlier Friday they had obtained intelligence showing Russia is planning a “false-flag” operation to create a pretext for an invasion.

“If Russia further escalates tension to really go to the heart of the principles and commitments that all nations states have made in the UN Charter… there will be obviously an opportunity for discussion at the UN Security Council,” another US official said, also on condition of anonymity.

The second official said the Security Council will in part be a forum “where you can see publicly a debate between the US and Russia in the event of they choose (an) escalatory path.”

But he reiterated the US stance that Washington and its allies “vastly prefer… a path of diplomacy.”

So far, the UN has stayed silent on the recent mounting tensions between Moscow and Washington, two permanent members of the Security Council with veto power over its decisions.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has himself made few comments on the Ukraine issue, and none of the other 13 members of the Security Council has so far requested a meeting on the crisis.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

24 hours ago
NATO sits down with Russia to seek end to Ukraine stand-off NATO sits down with Russia to seek end to Ukraine stand-off

Life

Russia mulls deploying troops to Cuba and Venezuela as tensions mount

Both sides remain wedded to their starting positions, and have begun a round of tense diplomacy with some 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's frontier...

22 hours ago
Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts Iran, unlike West, upbeat about nuclear talks, say experts

World

US says only 'a few weeks left' to save Iran nuclear deal

There are only "a few weeks left" to save the Iran nuclear deal, and the U.S. is ready to look at "other options" if...

21 hours ago
Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

World

Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a scorching 50.7 degrees Celsius.

14 hours ago