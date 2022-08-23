Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia, Ukraine spar at UN over nuclear plant dangers

AFP

Published

In this file photo taken on April 27, 2022 a general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol
In this file photo taken on April 27, 2022 a general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol - Copyright AFP Andy Buchanan
In this file photo taken on April 27, 2022 a general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol - Copyright AFP Andy Buchanan

Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Tuesday over who was endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as the United Nations urged both sides to insulate the Ukrainian facility from the ongoing war.

Russia called the meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the dangers that close shelling and a military presence posed to the power plant in southern Ukraine, amid fears that a damaged reactor could leak radiation across the region.

Russian troops have controlled the plant for weeks and allegedly have placed arms and war supplies there, something that Moscow denies.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant, heightening the danger of a nuclear disaster.

Since the Security Council last discussed the issue nearly two weeks ago, “the nuclear safety situation has further deteriorated,” Nebenzya said.

“The armed forces of Ukraine continue basically every day to shell the territory of the nuclear power plant (NPP) and the town of Enerhodar, and this creates a real risk of a radiation accident,” he said.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador, countered that Russia is responsible for the risk and must pull its troops away and allow inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency into the plant.

“The only thing that the entire world wants to hear . . .  is a statement that Russia demilitarizes the Zaporizhzhia NPP, withdraws its troops, and hands it over to the government of Ukraine,” he said.

Kyslytsya said Kyiv supports a proposal for the IAEA to send a mission to inspect the plant, and hoped it would create a permanent presence inside to monitor it fulltime.

“It is really important to conduct the mission in a way that will allow the international community to see the real situation and not a Russian theatrical show,” he said.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, UN Undersecretary Rosemary DiCarlo said both sides need to agree on demilitarizing the plant even as the war continues.

“The facility must not be used as part of any military operation, and an agreement on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area should be reached,” she said. 

“We once again urge the parties to provide the IAEA mission with immediate, secure and unfettered access to the site,” she said.

In this article:Conflict, Nuclear, Russia, Ukraine News, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks Ford's quarterly sales included its first deliveries of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks

Business

Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes toward electric

US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India.

18 hours ago
Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport Luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport

Business

Russian tourists’ luxury cars fill up Helsinki airport

Porsches, Bentleys and other luxury cars with Russian licence plates are filling up the parking garage at Helsinki's airport.

17 hours ago
Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal. Elon Musk and Twitter have been serving a relentless stream of subpoenas as they seek evidence to back their sides in an October court battle over the Tesla chief's effort to walk away from the $44 billion buyout deal.

Social Media

Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out of buying...

17 hours ago

Business

Asian markets track Wall St plunge on growing rate fears

the US is not the only economy under pressure, with governments and banks around the world facing an uphill battle against inflation.

17 hours ago