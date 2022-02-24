Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears of nuclear fallout

Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant facility, raising concerns of radioactive fallout in Europe. Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

Russian forces are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP,” Zelensky tweeted Thursday, hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.”

Ukrainian officials are warning that the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster raises alarming questions about possible radiation issues descending upon Ukraine, Belarus, and other European countries should the fighting continue.

The forces entering Chernobyl have come from Belarus. Their assault on the sensitive nuclear plant raises huge concerns of radiation dust, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said in a post on Facebook.

According to The Daily Beast, soon after Zelensky’s tweet, one of his advisors said the Ukrainian forces had lost the site to the Russian military although that could not be independently confirmed.

“After the absolutely senseless attack by the Russians in this area, it’s impossible to say if the nuclear plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today. Knowing the habits of Russians, they are probably already preparing provocative things at the power plant. Or using damage done to the facilities during the attack to blame Ukraine, or they themselves will damage this incredibly dangerous facility.”

The plant has been decommissioned and a protective shelter covers the reactor to prevent radiation from leaking. The area around the reactor is off-limits to the public.

Elsewhere, parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region were no longer under Kyiv’s control, the regional administration said. In addition, Russian troops have taken over the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station built on the Dnieper River, Ukraine’s energy minister said.

The outskirts of Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol came under heavy fire and hundreds of explosions have been observed there, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday, as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Zelensky is saying Ukraine and the rest of the world is hearing the sounds of a new Iron Curtain falling as Russia across the country.