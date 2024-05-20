Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia tries playwright and director on terror charges

AFP

Published

Russia accuses theatre director Yevgeniya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk of 'justifying terrorism' in an award-winning play
Russia accuses theatre director Yevgeniya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk of 'justifying terrorism' in an award-winning play - Copyright AFP -
Russia accuses theatre director Yevgeniya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk of 'justifying terrorism' in an award-winning play - Copyright AFP -

A playwright and a theatre director went on trial in Moscow on Monday accused of justifying terrorism in an award-winning play in a case that points to the dwindling artistic freedom in Russia.

The arrest of director Yevgeniya Berkovich and writer Svetlana Petriychuk in May last year shook Russia’s artistic community, already under pressure from the Kremlin since it launched hostilities in Ukraine in 2022.

The women have been accused of justifying terrorism in their 2021 play about Russian women lured to marry Islamic State militants in Syria and tried for terrorism on their return to Russia. It was awarded two prestigious Golden Mask awards.

Berkovich, 39, has also written poems criticising the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Her supporters have said they believe she may be being punished for the verses.

AFP journalists at a military court in Moscow said the women were smiling as they were led in. The pair laughed as the prosecutor accused them of harbouring “extreme forms of Islam”.

“I staged the play to prevent terrorism,” Berkovich said, denying the charges.

She has repeatedly asked the court to move her to house arrest to provide care for her adopted teenage daughters who have disabilities.

Petriychuk said she has a younger sister and elderly parents that are dependent on her.

“There is no justification of terrorism in the play,” she said, also denying she was guilty.

The play, “Finist The Brave Falcon”, was performed in a documentary style, telling the story of Russian women groomed online to join Islamic State.

The Kremlin has brought artistic institutions under tighter control since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022 however. Many of Russia’s prominent artistic figures have left the country. 

More than 16,000 people have signed an online petition, launched by Nobel Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov, calling for the charges against the women to be dropped.

“We oppose the fact that directors, playwrights and any artist is arrested over their work in the 21st century,” the petition read.   

“Go after killers, not poets,” the statement added. 

In this article:Conflict, Court, Crime, Politics, Russia, theatre, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

AI giants face a challenge of making artficial intelligence models reflect the world's diversity without being overly politically correct AI giants face a challenge of making artficial intelligence models reflect the world's diversity without being overly politically correct

Tech & Science

Can we rid artificial intelligence of bias?

Artificial intelligence built on mountains of potentially biased information has created a real risk of automating discrimination.

22 hours ago
Kevin Costner started working on the screenplay for his Western 'Horizon' decades ago Kevin Costner started working on the screenplay for his Western 'Horizon' decades ago

Entertainment

Hollywood icons Costner and Demi Moore in Cannes comeback

Kevin Costner launches his sprawling self-funded Western and Demi Moore returns in a gore-filled body horror.

20 hours ago
A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests in the water next to the Dali container ship in Baltimore on May 13, 2024, after crews conducted a controlled demolition A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests in the water next to the Dali container ship in Baltimore on May 13, 2024, after crews conducted a controlled demolition

Business

Ship that destroyed Baltimore bridge set to move Monday

A stranded cargo ship that has been blocking one of America's busiest ports will be removed Monday.

22 hours ago
Sophie Rollet began her investigation after her husband died in July 2014 Sophie Rollet began her investigation after her husband died in July 2014

World

The French ‘Erin Brockovich’ vs Goodyear

For a decade, French former childcare worker Sophie Rollet carried out her own, lonely investigation to make Goodyear accountable.

21 hours ago