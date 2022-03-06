Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global markets spiralling and commodities such as wheat, metals and particularly oil soaring - Copyright AFP Yann Schreiber

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of threats. He’s now threatening to strip Ukraine of statehood, and a wider war if a no-fly zone is imposed.

On the ground, a ceasefire has been broken and evacuees bombed. Protesters have been shot at. The situation on the ground is no better than ever. The Russian military is humiliating itself quite thoroughly. Any reputation it had as a credible fighting force has already been completely destroyed.

The Russians can’t even claim to be “holding back”. Shelling everything from city halls to nuclear reactors just doesn’t work on any level. So much for the threat to bombard cities into submission. The shelling is having the exact opposite effect. The Russians take ground and simply lose it again. The city of Mariupol has supposedly been taken, yet is still apparently under fire from the Russians.

There have been no real Russian military successes at all. It looks like they have no idea how to win. The casualty list is obviously growing. Ukrainian claims of 10,000 Russian dead are quite possible, given a week of heavy fighting. That number would typically equate to another 20 to 30,000 wounded. Out of 200,000 troops, about half of which are support troops, that’s a huge rate of attrition.

Mercenaries?

…So the solution is to hire more mercenaries. Note the use of the word “more”. What the hell does the modern Russian military need mercenaries for, comic relief? Mercenaries, for those who don’t know, is a synonym for “military trash”. They’re best known for making African wars a lot worse and a lot uglier. They are very highly paid, and they like to survive to enjoy their money.

As role models for young Russian troops, you couldn’t find worse examples of alleged human beings. These guys shouldn’t be allowed into buildings. They’re unreliable by definition. Mercenaries are loyal only to their bank accounts.

Mercenaries are also believed to have been responsible for border incidents which “provoked” Russia into invading Ukraine. They may or may not be responsible for many incidents involving attacks against civilians.

This is desperation incarnate. It’s an admission of failure. 200,000 Russian troops have bounced off Ukraine, so 1,000 more skank-soldiers, unemployable in real armies, will turn it all around? Unlikely, to say the least.

Ironically in the light of Russia’s apparent inability to find competent combat troops, the question is now whether Western volunteers, including US veterans, will fight in Ukraine. It could well happen. There are currently Japanese volunteers on their way to Ukraine, why not others? Real soldiers vs trash is no contest. It’d be an appropriate obituary for Russia’s mercenaries.

The no-fly zone pushes a few buttons

It’s strange that someone as normally (and preferably) reticent as Putin reacted to the no-fly zone with the now-usual threat responses. A more knee-jerk reaction would be impossible to achieve. The threat of a wider war was already obvious, regardless of a no-fly zone.

More likely, the real cause of worry is that Russia’s military is no longer as scary as it was. It’s become more of a pretty lousy joke than a real deterrent. In the air, the situation is much worse than on the ground. A handful of frontline Sukhois isn’t much of an obstacle. They might survive a few days, but otherwise, they simply can’t match Western airpower. The older, much less capable Russian planes couldn’t (and don’t) match even the older upgraded Western fighter designs.

Nukes, nukes, nukes… No. Can’t work, anyway.

The West can easily manage the “nukes are the answer to everything” scenario. Even the whiff of a tactical nuke will result in all-out mobilization and quite possibly instant retaliation. It’s a brutal endgame scenario Russia can’t possibly win. The global response would be 100% anti-Russian. Russia wouldn’t have a friend in the world.

It’s unlikely the Russian military could be too keen, either. The nuclear option would be simple suicide for them, and they know it. Most of the140 million Russian population lives in target areas. They’d have to deal with furious and probably armed Russian survivors, too. Russia would effectively cease to exist as a nation. The whole scenario is utter madness. The Russian rocket forces could simply refuse to fire and the army would be likely to support them.

(They’ve done that before. A Russian lieutenant colonel, Stanislav Petrov, didn’t believe that a supposed American missile launch was a real attack, and refused to fire. It turned out the “attack” was just radar junk caused by radiation from the sun on some clouds over North Dakota.)

China can’t and won’t support a Russian nuclear option. There’s nothing at all in it for China. It’s hard to do business in a nuclear wasteland. The New Silk Road would be a fractured mess in a global war zone. That would cut Russia’s last useful economic lifeline.

The simpler, much cheaper option which includes Russia’s continued existence as a believable nation is to get the hell out of Ukraine. Any other move could now be described as irrational.