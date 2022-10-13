Russia summons ambassadors over Nord Stream explosions probe

The Nord Stream pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe - Copyright AFP Andreas SOLARO

On Thursday, Russia summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark, and Sweden to complain that Russia was excluded from the Nord Stream pipeline explosion probe.

Moscow protested the lack of participation of the “country’s competent agencies and Gazprom in the probe being carried out jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen, and Stockholm,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

“If Russian experts are denied access to the ongoing investigation, Moscow will assume that the abovementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up the perpetrators of those terrorist acts. Naturally, Russia will not recognize any ‘pseudo-results’ of such an investigation unless Russian specialists participate,” the statement said.

The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage, reports U,S.News.

On October 6, Sweden’s domestic security agency said that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage.”

Russia has dismissed suggestions that it had attacked its own pipelines as “predictable and stupid,” with the Russian Foreign Ministry saying the blasts had occurred in “zones controlled by American intelligence”.

Sweden’s Foreign Ministry said it had not received any summons on Thursday, adding in an email that diplomats in Moscow were last week given a copy of a letter to Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, demanding Russia be part of the probe.

Sweden has rejected the calls, denying Russian authorities to be part of the investigation or to share any findings before it is completed.

Russian diplomats also said that recent reports had mentioned the involvement of third-party countries in the probe, among them the United States.