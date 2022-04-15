Russia sends formal letter to U.S. to stop arming Ukraine

A woman and child and Russian soldiers in a street of Mariupol, Ukraine.(Alexander Nemenov / AFP/Getty Images)

Russia has sent a formal letter to the U.S. warning that shipments of sensitive weapons from the United States and NATO were exacerbating tensions in Ukraine and could lead to “unpredictable consequences,” The Washington Post reported.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the Post quoted Russia saying in a diplomatic note to the United States.

According to the Stars and Stripes, the note delivered on Tuesday came as President Joe Biden approved a dramatic expansion in the scope of weapons being provided to Ukraine.

The $800 million package included artillery, helicopters, and armored vehicles. The additional weapons will include 300 Switchblade tactical drones, 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155mm howitzer artillery systems, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, and 100 armored high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, according to the Pentagon.

The United States has also facilitated the shipment to Ukraine of long-range air defense systems, including Slovakia’s shipment of Russian-manufactured Soviet-era S-300 launchers on which Ukrainian forces have already been trained.

In exchange, the administration announced last week, the United States is deploying a Patriot missile system to Slovakia and consulting with Slovakia on a long-term replacement.

“The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

Russia experts suggested Moscow, which has labeled weapons convoys coming into the country as legitimate military targets but has not thus far attacked them, may be preparing to do so.

“They have targeted supply depots in Ukraine itself, where some of these supplies have been stored,” said George Beebe, former director of Russia analysis at the CIA and Russia adviser to former vice president Dick Cheney.